SBS Transit staff reunite Australian woman with lost bag just hours before her flight home

SBS assistant interchange supervisor recovers lost bag within two hours

For most travellers, losing an item just hours before a flight is a stressful scramble they’d rather avoid.

Unfortunately for one Australian woman, she experienced this exact situation during her recent visit to Singapore.

Serena realised she had left a shopping bag on an SBS Transit bus just four hours before she was due to fly home.

Fortunately, a swift response by SBS Transit staff ensured the bag was found and returned in time for her departure.

Staff quickly mobilised after distress call

In a Facebook post shared by SBS Transit, Serena contacted the company’s team after realising her bag had been left behind on Service 32.

Assistant Interchange Supervisor Salim Bin Alias answered her call and immediately began tracing her journey.

By carefully narrowing down the possible buses involved, he identified a small number of candidates.

He then personally monitored their return to Buona Vista Terminal after completing their routes.

Bag found and returned within two hours

His efforts paid off when Bus Captain Abdul Lathiff B Parek discovered the missing shopping bag.

Mr Salim then contacted Serena to share the good news and return the item.

The entire process took around two hours from the time the report was made.

“I always feel happy when passengers are reunited with their belongings,” said Mr Salim.

Knowing that we have helped ease someone’s worries makes the effort worthwhile.

Couple praises “brilliant customer service” in heartfelt letter

Following the incident, Serena and her husband wrote to SBS Transit to express their appreciation for what they described as “brilliant customer service”.

They shared how the missing bag situation unfolded just four hours before their flight back to Australia, and how relieved they were when staff managed to recover it so quickly.

“Within two hours, your staff had located my bag and contacted me with the address for the depot so I could pick up the bag before going to the airport,” they wrote.

They also thanked Mr Salim specifically for his diligence.

Beyond the incident, the couple praised Singapore’s public transport system, describing it as “impressive, very clean and efficient”, and commended staff for being “knowledgeable and courteous”.

They added that despite the small mishap, their Singapore holiday had been made memorable by the friendliness of the people they met.

“We made it to the airport with ample time to view the beautiful Singapore Jewel before departing,” the couple shared.

“We now recommend Singapore to all our friends and look forward to travelling there again in the future.”

Also Read: ‘If there’s any way I can help someone in need, I will step in’: SBS Transit bus captain stops bus to assist fallen elderly man in Bishan

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Featured image adapted from TrueCreatives on Canva and MS News.