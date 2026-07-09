1.5 million adult S’poreans to receive up to S$850 in GSTV cash in August

Government to give S$850 to 1.5 million Singaporeans in August

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on 9 July that about 1.5 million eligible adult Singaporeans will receive up to S$850 in cash as part of the GSTV-Cash scheme.

Eligibility and the amount received is dependent on the citizen’s Assessable Income (AI) for the Year of Assessment (YA) 2025 and the Annual Value (AV) of their place of residence.

Singaporeans aged 21 and above are eligible for the scheme, as long as their assessable income for YA2025 does not exceed S$39,000.

710,000 Singaporean seniors to receive up to S$450 Medisave top-up

As part of the GSTV-Medisave scheme, about 710,000 eligible Singaporean seniors will also receive up to S$450 in Medisave top ups.

Singaporeans aged 65 and above are eligible for the benefit. The top-up will be automatically credited to their CPF Medisave accounts.

Those who are eligible will receive S$150 to S$450 depending on their age and the AV of their place of residence.

If unsure, citizens can also check their eligibility for these schemes by logging in with their Singpass.

Be wary of suspicious texts and messages

Individuals who are eligible for the GSTV-Cash and GSTV-Medisave schemes can look forward to an SMS notification at their Singpass-registered mobile number.

Otherwise, they can expect a letter sent to the address on their Singapore Identity Card.

To safeguard against scams, only SMS notifications from “gov.sg” will inform citizens of their benefit(s).

Citizens will not be asked to reply to the SMS, click any links or provide any information to the sender. Government officials will never ask citizens to transfer money or disclose bank details over a phone call.

If you are unsure if something is a scam, call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

How to be eligible for the schemes and payment

If they already have not done so, eligible citizens may sign up for these schemes at govbenefits.gov.sg by 14 July.

Moreover, they should link their NRIC to PayNow by 28 July to receive the GSTV-Cash earlier by 7 Aug.

If you have signed up previously, you will automatically receive payments starting from 7 Aug 2026 to your GSTV-Cash and GSTV-Medisave accounts.

For more information, visit the MOF website.

About S$1.4 billion disbursed under GSTV schemes this year

According to MOF, lower-to-middle-income Singaporeans and households have been “receiving assistance in defraying their GST and daily expenses throughout the permanent GSTV Scheme”.

This year, the ministry will be disbursing a total of about S$1.4 billion under the GSTV-Cash and GSTV-Medisave schemes.

This is on top of other support that Singaporeans will receive in FY 2026.

Also Read: S’pore households to receive S$500 CDC Vouchers from 11 June

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Featured image adapted from CK Seng on Pexels, image for illustration purposes only.