Motorcyclist retrieves phone after dropping it on Lornie Highway, but it ends up badly damaged

Motorcyclist manages to retrieve mobile phone from Lornie Highway

A motorcyclist embarked on an unexpected “side quest” after accidentally dropping his mobile phone on a busy Singapore road.

He later documented the stressful “rescue mission” in a TikTok video.

Dropped phone on Lornie Highway

TikTok user @shaaalomy shared the clip on 3 July with the caption: “W for me”. Alongside this were several hashtags including #sidequest and #newphone.

The video began with the Original Poster’s (OP) phone lying in the middle of the road.

The mission was simple enough: rescue the fallen device. However, achieving this objective was not particularly straightforward.

The OP, who appeared to have pulled over by the roadside, then attempted to retrieve the phone.

At first, he tried to slow oncoming traffic to reach his mobile phone, but he quickly “chickened out” for safety reasons.

Not wanting to give up, he waited for another opportunity before making a second attempt.

At one point, his anxious clapping prompted the humorous caption, “main kompang..?”, likening his nervous fidgets to someone playing the traditional musical instrument.

Despite the dangerous situation, the OP said he was “holding on to hope” that his mobile phone wasn’t damaged.

Phone recovered, but not in working condition

As more vehicles drove past, his optimism slowly faded.

Although the OP eventually managed to retrieve his phone from the middle of the road, it had not survived the incident.

The video showed the device badly damaged, with the screen shattered after being run over by passing vehicles.

The dejected OP summed up his feelings with the captions “RIP”, “devastated..” and finally, “L for me”.

Netizens advise OP to call for help next time

A netizen advised the OP to call TrafficWatch for help next time.

A TikTok user urged others not to attempt to retrieve a mobile phone from the middle of a busy road themselves and to call the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for assistance instead.

A commenter recently shared that they went through a similar experience, but thankfully there were no cars around.

Had to make a detour to find phone

Speaking to MS News, the OP said the incident happened on 2 July at around 10pm.

He was headed towards Bukit Batok when he dropped his phone on Lornie Highway.

“I heard a thud on my bike, and that’s when I realised I had dropped my phone,” he said.

The OP was shocked and wanted to stop, but he was riding in the second lane and did not have enough time to pull over safely.

Instead, he made a detour and used the “Find my iPhone” app to track his phone.

I saw something shiny on the road and realised that it was my phone.

When asked if he managed to fix his damaged phone, he said: “No time to fix it as I was going overseas the next day.”

Motorists can call EMAS for assistance

According to LTA, motorists can call the Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) for help if they have lost their mobile phone or wallet along the busy expressways.

The authority shared an example of a driver who had mistakenly left their wallet on the roof of their car.

Midway through their journey, the wallet slid off the car and landed on the extreme right lane of the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The driver then contacted the EMAS team, who located the wallet and returned it to the owner within just 30 minutes.

Also read: Motorcyclist’s friendly wave to group of kids ends with awkward encounter at carpark barrier in Jurong

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Featured image adapted from @shaaalomy on TikTok.