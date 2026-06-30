Motorcyclist’s friendly wave to group of kids ends with awkward encounter at carpark barrier in Jurong

Motorbike caught by carpark barrier after friendly motorcyclist waves to group of children

A motorcyclist’s attempt to brighten a group of children’s day ended with an awkward encounter at a carpark barrier in Jurong.

Motorbike caught by carpark barrier

TikTok user @klins_05 shared the video on 27 June with a cheeky caption: “Grow and be smarter than me pls”.

The video began with the Original Poster (OP) slowly exiting a carpark on his motorcycle when he spotted a group of children nearby.

Wanting to greet them, the OP waved and said “hi” to the children seated at the nearby void deck with their teacher.

However, the wholesome moment quickly took an awkward turn.

While distracted by the interaction, the barrier suddenly descended and caught the motorbike just behind the handlebars.

Unable to move, the OP had to make what he described as a “call of shame” via the intercom to ask for assistance.

Based on the clip, the OP struggled to explain what was actually happening to the staff.

After some time, the barrier was finally lifted, and he waved goodbye to the kids, while jokingly claiming that he had “-10,000 aura”.

Netizens amused by wholesome exchange

The light-hearted clip has amused many netizens, with some tickled by the turn of events following the wholesome interaction.

A netizen who is a childcare teacher said they would be laughing with their kids if they encountered this situation.

A TikTok user asked the OP jokingly if he heard the kids laughing.

A commenter felt that it was a “core memory unlocked” for all parties involved.

Didn’t notice the barrier at first

Speaking to MS News, the OP, Klinsmann, said the amusing incident happened at around 4pm on 28 June.

He was on his way to the Qian Hu Fish Farm at Jalan Lekar to buy cat litter and was riding out of the multistorey carpark at Jurong West Blk 517B.

“While saying hi to the children, I didn’t notice the barrier until it was too late,” the 21-year-old content creator said.

In the end, he took it as a laughable moment and had a good chuckle about it.

He told MS News that he dialled the intercom at the gantry for assistance. Thankfully for him, a staff member eventually responded and raised the barrier within minutes.

Also read: PMA rider smacked in face by carpark barrier in Jurong West after friend tries to push it aside

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Featured image adapted from @klins_05 on TikTok.