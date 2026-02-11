PMA rider smacked in face by carpark barrier in Jurong West after friend tries to push it aside

PMA rider hit in face by carpark barrier while trying to get past it, later gets off to push vehicle instead

A recently posted video captured the rather comedic attempts of a personal mobility aid (PMA) rider trying to get past a carpark barrier in Singapore.

According to the caption, the incident allegedly took place in Jurong West, though it is unclear when it occurred.

PMA rider unable to squeeze past plastic bollard

The video shows a camcar waiting behind two men: one in black riding a PMA and his friend in orange on an e-bike.

The PMA rider attempted to manoeuvre through a narrow gap between the barrier and the kerb.

However, he ended up hitting a plastic bollard and getting stuck.

Attempts to push the bollard aside did not give him enough room.

He then switched tactics and fruitlessly tried to shove the carpark barrier aside.

Friend accidentally smacks PMA rider in face with carpark barrier

Seeing his friend in a bind, the man in orange stepped in to help, pushing the barrier arm forward in an attempt to create more space.

For a brief moment, it seemed the plan might work.

But as the helper edged a little too far, the barrier slipped from his grasp and snapped back into position, smacking the PMA rider squarely in the face.

Seemingly fed up, the rider dismounted.

He then pushed the PMA under the barrier before walking around it himself, finally getting past the ‘impenetrable’ obstacle.

Netizens amused, question riders’ actions

Commenters were largely amused by the video, with one joking that people should choose their friends wisely.

Another netizen pointed out that the PMA rider was able to walk — an ironic detail, given that PMAs are meant for individuals who are unable to walk or have difficulty doing so.

Others observed that the camcar driver appeared to remain stationary instead of proceeding through the gantry, which might have allowed the barrier to lift properly and the riders to pass without incident.

One commenter went further, suggesting the pair should be made to pay for any potential damage to town council property, with another even calling for the matter to be reported as vandalism.

