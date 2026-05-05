Skechers Warehouse Sale returns with up to 90% off footwear, apparel & accessories for 5 days only

Skechers Warehouse Sale from 6 to 10 May has longer shopping hours and discounts of up to 90%

If you’re in the market for a new pair of running shoes, some comfy casual wear, or a reliable everyday backpack (or all of the above), here’s an event worth pencilling into your calendar.

The Skechers Warehouse Sale is back from 6 to 10 May, and this year’s edition is its longest run yet, spanning five full days instead of the usual shorter sale window.

Held at the Skechers Singapore Warehouse on Ubi Road, the sale will feature jaw-dropping discounts of up to 90% off across footwear, apparel, and accessories, with deals for men, women, and kids.

Shoes for the whole family from S$20

Whether you’re prepping for an upcoming walk-heavy holiday, replacing your worn-out running kicks, or looking for something comfy enough for chill weekends, there’ll be plenty to look out for.

And you’ll get prices that’ll make you double-check that you read the tag correctly. For instance, the Men’s Skechers Viper Court Pro 2.0 will be going at S$20, down from S$179.

Designed for pickleball players, the low-top lace-up comes with a breathable yet durable mesh upper, supportive cushioning, and an outsole made for quick stops, fast starts, and controlled slides.

There’s also the Women’s Skechers Street Shadow – Stellar OG at S$30, down from S$139.

With its sporty lace-up silhouette, cushioned insole, and flexible outsole, it’s the kind of everyday sneaker that serves sporty-chic, cool-girl energy while taking you from office-casual Fridays to weekend cafe-hopping.

The little ones aren’t left out either, as the sale also includes kids’ shoes such as the Boys’ Skechers S-Lights at S$29 (U.P. S$89) and the Girls’ Skechers S-Lights at S$20 (U.P. S$59).

The boys’ pair brings ferocious fun with a playful shark-themed design and light-up details, while the girls’ pair adds a touch of magic with its whimsical pink unicorn theme, metallic details, light-up soles, and cushioned insole.

Apparel and accessories from S$15

Beyond footwear, shoppers can also expect apparel and accessories from S$15.

The Men’s Knit Short Sleeve Tee and Women’s Sports Bra will be priced at S$15 each, making them easy additions for gym sessions, hikes, or simply surviving Singapore’s weather.

Accessories-wise, there’ll be a Unisex Backpack and Unisex Sling Bag, also at S$15 each.

The backpack is great for work, school, short trips across the Causeway, or sports sessions, with its roomy size and multiple compartments making it easy to keep your laptop, clothes, water bottle, and other essentials neatly organised.

The sling bag, meanwhile, is ideal for fuss-free days out when all you need is your phone, wallet, keys, and tissues.

Best for family shopping before the June holiday rush

The timing is pretty practical, too.

With the June holidays around the corner and the upcoming Skechers Friendship Walk and Run to prep for, this sale is a good chance to pick up comfy, travel-ready essentials and avoid any unnecessary last-minute panic-buying.

As with most warehouse sales, the best finds are likely to disappear fast, so heading down earlier is your best bet if you want first dibs on sizes and styles.

Here are the details to help you plan your shopping spree:



Skechers Warehouse Sale

Address: Skechers Singapore Warehouse, 45 Ubi Road 1, Singapore 408696

Dates: 6 to 10 May

Opening hours: 10am – 8pm (6 to 9 May), 10am – 7pm (10 May)

Nearest MRT station: MacPherson

Also read: Skechers Friendship Walk & Run returns on 7 June, participants stand to win a year’s supply of shoes

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and SKECHERS on Facebook.