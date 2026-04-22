Skechers Friendship Walk & Run returns on 7 June, participants stand to win a year’s supply of shoes

Skechers Friendship Walk and Run returns on 7 June at Marina Barrage

The Skechers Friendship Walk and Run is returning to Marina Barrage for its ninth edition this June, bringing together families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts for a day out.

The event will feature two routes: those looking to push their limits can opt for the 10km Competitive Individual Run, while anyone in the mood for a more relaxed experience can go for the 5km Leisure Walk, ideal for a casual stroll with loved ones.

Participants will receive a pack of goodies, with discounts available for early registrants.

Early bird discounts and group sign-ups

Prices for participation range from S$25 to S$130, depending on how early you sign up, the category, and whether you’re a Skechers member.

Early bird rates are available for the first 500 sign-ups, with members enjoying slightly lower prices across categories, so those keen may want to secure their slots sooner rather than later.

Participants can also sign up for the 5km walk as a group.

Buddy bundles are priced at S$45 for early birds and S$35 for members, while family bundles — consisting of one adult and two kids or two adults and one kid — go for S$65 for early birds or S$55 for members.

For those looking to upgrade their experience, there is also a performance shoes pack, limited to 50 slots per distance.

5km walk participants can bundle a pair of Skechers Max Cushioning Glide-Step shoes with their entry, while 10km runners can opt for the SKX AERO Burst or SKX AERO Spark.

After the first 500 slots are filled, prices increase to standard rates, with the 5km walk going up to S$35 and performance shoe pack categories reaching up to S$130.

Goodies from the run and a meaningful cause

Even if you don’t opt for the performance pack, every participant will still receive goodies to take home.

This includes a Skechers drawstring tote bag, an event tee, an official race bib, and a Skechers discount voucher.

Those who complete their route will also receive a commemorative medal to mark their effort, whether they sprinted or strolled their way to the finish.

For those feeling a little more competitive, top finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories will receive cash prizes.

On top of that, everyone who registers will be entered into a lucky draw, where prizes include a one-year supply of Skechers footwear, along with additional rewards such as apparel.

Beyond the walk and run, the event supports a meaningful cause.

Skechers will donate S$2 per participant to APSN, a social service agency that supports individuals with mild intellectual disabilities through education, vocational training, and employment programmes.

Registration ends 29 May

Registration for the Skechers Friendship Walk and Run is currently open and will close on 29 May 2026 at 11.59pm.

Here are the key details to take note of:



Marina Barrage

Address: 8 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-03 Marina Barrage, Singapore 018951

Date: 7 June 2026

Time: 6am

Nearest MRT station: Gardens by the Bay

Participants can collect their race packs on 30 and 31 May 2026 from 11am to 8pm, with the venue to be confirmed.

Also read: S’pore Red Cross extends duffle bag giveaway until 31 May after overwhelming public response



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Featured image courtesy of Skechers.