S’pore Red Cross extends duffle bag giveaway until 31 May after overwhelming public response

Singapore Red Cross extends duffle bag giveaway until 31 May

After an overwhelming public response, the Singapore Red Cross has decided to extend its duffle bag giveaway in exchange for blood donations until 31 May.

Anyone interested in the giveaway only has to donate blood at any of the five blood banks in Singapore — Dhoby Ghaut, HSA, One Punggol, Westgate Tower, and Woodlands.

How to secure your duffle bag

The giveaway was originally part of a collaboration between Artbox Singapore, Korean brand Wiggle Wiggle, and Singapore Red Cross.

Those who donated at the Artbox blood donation drive on 10 and 11 April were among the first to receive the duffle bags.

However, Singapore Red Cross is now expanding the giveaway to any blood bank across the island — provided that you make it known during registration.

To receive the duffle bag, show this particular Instagram post or quote “R0614” during registration.

You will then receive a BB Friend sticker from the counter staff.

After that, all you have to do is successfully donate blood and then the bag is yours.

Singapore in need of blood donors

Although Singapore is currently not in a blood supply deficit, authorities say that demand could outstrip supply in as little as seven years.

“The demand curve is pointing up, while the supply curve is pointing down,” health minister Ong Ye Kung said on 15 April.

The increase in demand is closely linked to Singapore’s ageing population and rising cancer rates.

If supply cannot keep up with demand, then Singaporeans may eventually face delays for necessary surgical procedures.

One of the biggest challenges is the dwindling amount of young donors.

At present, Singapore Red Cross and other related agencies are exploring various incentive programs to attract more donors.

Also read: ‘100% would do it again’: S’porean singer chases knife-wielding masked man in Taiwan, helps subdue him



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Featured image adapted from @heybloodbuddy on Instagram and Instagram.