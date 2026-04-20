‘100% would do it again’: S’porean singer chases knife-wielding masked man in Taiwan, helps subdue him

Taiwan-based Singaporean singer helps subdue knife-wielding man after temple performance in Taichung

A Singaporean singer has been praised by netizens as a “hero” after he and his friend helped subdue a masked man carrying knives at a temple event in Taichung, Taiwan.

Willis Loye, 43, has been living in Taiwan for about five years, where he is working on modernising temple music by blending traditional instruments with contemporary genres for younger audiences.

Noticed suspicious man after performance

Speaking to MS News, Loye said he had just finished performing at a temple event in Dali District.

The gathering was part of a god’s birthday celebration, with around 100 attendees enjoying performances, food from a BBQ truck, and drinks.

After his set, Loye was standing near the front of the stage watching the next act when he noticed a man nearby.

The individual, estimated to be about 1.75m tall, was dressed entirely in black, wearing gloves and a white “smiley face” mask.

According to Loye, the man waved at those near the stage with his right hand, while keeping his left hand in his pocket.

At first, Loye thought he might be a special guest performer. However, he soon grew suspicious after noticing a shiny object inside the man’s pocket.

Man flees when questioned, chase ensues

The temple’s vice head then approached the man and asked who he was and why he was there.

Instead of responding, the man suddenly turned and ran.

Fearing he could pose a danger, especially in a crowded setting with children present, Loye and several others gave chase.

After about 50 metres, the man briefly stopped. Loye picked up a wooden stick from the roadside as a precaution, believing the man might be armed, and asked him to remove his mask.

The man then fled again.

Chase continues for about 350m before suspect subdued

This time, only Loye and his friend, Chun Xiao, continued the pursuit.

They deliberately avoided shouting, hoping the man would think they had stopped chasing him.

CCTV footage later showed them catching up after the suspect slowed down.

When the man stopped again, Chun Xiao immediately restrained him in a headlock from behind.

Loye moved in to assist, striking the man’s back and legs with the wooden stick to subdue him while avoiding his head.

The pair brought the man to the ground, with Chun Xiao controlling his upper body while Loye pinned down his legs.

Bystanders call police, suspect restrained

At one point, a passing vehicle stopped nearby and two men stepped out to observe.

Loye shouted that the man was armed with a knife and urged them to call the police, which they did.

Two other temple members later arrived to help, and the group restrained the suspect for about five minutes until police officers reached the scene.

Two knives recovered, officer and friend injured

Police initially recovered one knife from the suspect.

However, during a struggle, a second knife hidden in the man’s sleeve was revealed.

A female police officer and Chun Xiao were both cut during the scuffle.

Loye said he immediately called on nearby residents for clean water and tissues, and helped the officer rinse her wound while other officers secured the suspect.

Acted out of fear for public safety

Loye told MS News that his actions were driven by concern that the situation could escalate into a serious attack.

With a recent Taipei MRT stabbing incident still fresh in public memory, he said he feared the man might lash out at bystanders while fleeing.

“I was afraid he might slash anyone he ran past because his adrenaline was probably pumping,” he said.

‘100% would do it again’

Despite the risks, Loye said he has no regrets.

100% would do it again.

He added that he was most relieved that no members of the public were harmed, though he expressed concern for the injured officer.

Loye also urged people to stay aware of their surroundings when out in public, noting that “low crime doesn’t mean no crime”.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 4 dead after smoke & knife attack in central Taipei, including suspect who fell to his death

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Featured image adapted from @willisloye on Threads, Threads, and Threads.