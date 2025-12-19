4 dead after smoke & knife attack in central Taipei, including suspect who fell to his death

Man threw a smoke grenade in Taipei Main Station & carried out knife attack near subway station

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Four people have died after a man went on a violent rampage in central Taipei on Friday (19 Dec), setting off a smoke grenade and attacking people with a knife.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, jumped to his death from a building, reported Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA).

Taipei Main Station filled with smoke

A video posted on Threads on Friday evening showed Taipei Main Station filled with thick smoke.

A man wearing all-black clothes and a black cap could be seen setting off smoke grenades.

The original poster (OP) of the video said it was “very scary” as a person had thrown smoke grenades in the station.

He then ran to the Zhongshan area, he said.

Man randomly attacks people with knife on the street

Another video circulating on Facebook showed a similar black-clad man crouched in the middle of a zebra crossing in the crowded Zhongshan area.

He held a long knife in his right hand and threw items from his bag.

He then walked nonchalantly across the intersection, still wielding the knife.

When he reached the entrance of the Eslite Spectrum store, he started swinging the knife seemingly randomly at people as screams could be heard from horrified passers-by.

The man recording the video could be heard shouting, “Call the police!”.

27-year-old suspect fell from 6th floor after Taipei knife attack

Taiwan’s CNA identified the suspect as a 27-year-old man named Zhang Wen.

It quoted the police as saying that after he set off smoke grenades in Taipei Main Station, he ran back to a hotel in Zhongshan to pick up the weapon.

He then started attacking people indiscriminately outside Zhongshan subway station, then entered the Eslite store.

After receiving a report, officers rushed to the store, only for Zhang to fall from the sixth floor.

He was sent to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Four people have reportedly died from this incident, including Zhang. Six others were injured.

Heightened security measures implemented: President

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in a Facebook post that heightened security measures had been implemented in the wake of the incident, and promised that the government would do its best to ensure public safety.

A “thorough investigation” will be conducted into the attack in accordance with the law, aiming to swiftly clarify the facts behind the attacks.

He advised the public to remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities in crowded areas and train stations. They should also report to the police or station staff immediately if they see suspicious people, items or abnormal situations.

Also read: Woman in M’sia commits knife attack in shopping mall after getting into car accident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.