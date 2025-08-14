Woman in M’sia commits knife attack in shopping mall after getting into car accident

Woman in Malaysia attacks people with knife in shopping mall

Six people in Kajang, Malaysia, were injured after an incident of reckless driving and armed violence at 11.58am on 13 Aug.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the assailant, a foreign woman, had been driving dangerously in her car, damaging three motorcycles.

She then ran into a nearby shopping mall while brandishing a knife.

Woman attacks motorists with knife

A video showed one motorcyclist limping away, although it is unclear if the injuries were caused by the car or a knife.

After several people confronted the woman, she emerged from her car with a knife in hand.

Without caring about incoming traffic, the woman walked around the busy road, causing other motorists to flee when she got close.

She also attacked a passing motorcyclist, stabbing at him with her knife.

2 men disarm knife from woman inside shopping mall

Eventually, she broke into a run and entered the nearby Metro Point Complex shopping mall, while a group of motorists and passers-by chased after her.

A scuffle then ensued inside a store, where two men knocked her to the ground and disarmed her.

“Are you crazy?” one man asked while grabbing her hair.

“I hate Malaysia!” screamed the woman repeatedly in Mandarin.

They then decided to back away, and she stumbled out of the shopping mall.

Police investigating attacker for attempted murder

Eventually, members of the public apprehended the woman and handed her to the police.

A third video of the incident showed her sitting on the road outside the mall, handcuffed by police officers.

She continued yelling about how she hated Malaysia.

One passer-by subsequently walked up to her and kicked her in the face.

In total, the woman injured six people.

Four received outpatient treatment while two had to be taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating the woman for attempted murder, rash driving, and careless and inconsiderate driving.

Two knives were seized during the arrest.

Featured image adapted from someneee0 on TikTok and TikTok, and latiff_samsuri77 on TikTok.