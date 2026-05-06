12-year-old boy in Hong Kong arrested after social media videos showed him allegedly attempting to make explosives

12-year-old boy detained for allegedly attempting to make explosives

Authorities arrested a 12-year-old boy in Hong Kong after he allegedly attempted to make explosives and posted videos of the process on social media.

Police said on Tuesday (5 May) that the boy is currently being held for questioning.

Boy claimed he successfully made bomb in videos

On 4 May, a member of the public informed the authorities about videos showing a “chemical experiment”.

In the clips, the boy claimed to be making a bomb. He went on to add that the explosive had already been successfully created.

Following investigations, officers from the East Kowloon Regional Crime Unit arrested the boy later that day.

Experiment took place near public sitting-out area

Screenshots from the video, displayed at a police press briefing, revealed that the experiment took place under a bridge directly beside a public sitting-out area on 3 May.

The boy had used baking soda and searched online for information on how to produce explosive materials.

However, the item is not listed as a component for making conventional high explosives, reports the South China Morning Post.

Along with baking soda, police also seized a laptop and a gas mask during the arrest.

No injuries or property damage in the incident

Acting chief inspector Choi Ting-kwong confirmed that the incident did not result in casualties or property damage, according to The Standard.

“If the experiment had gone out of control, the consequences would have been unimaginable,” he said.

The Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit was also involved in the case.

Investigators looked into the boy’s motive, the raw materials used, and whether any other individuals were involved.

Making or possessing explosive substance can lead to 14 years’ imprisonment

Inspector Choi stressed that attempting to create explosives is a serious crime regardless of the resulting explosive power.

Those making or knowingly possessing an explosive substance can face up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

However, under the Juvenile Offenders Ordinance, the law prohibits the imprisonment of children aged between 10 and 13.

Police warned about potential self-radicalisation among youths

Beyond the incident itself, police expressed concern about the global trend of self-radicalisation among youths.

Police warned extremist ideologies can influence young people regardless of background and foster a path to acts of terrorism or violence.

Authorities urged the public to seek professional help or report individuals showing signs of radicalisation.

Also read: Police seal off road in Hong Kong after ‘bomb’ found, turns out to be cannon barrel



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Featured image adapted from The Standard.