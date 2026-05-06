‘Working here can change your fortune’: M’sian lecturer quits job to become cleaner in S’pore, earns 5x more

Malaysian higher education lecturer becomes cleaner in Singapore, says pay eased financial burdens

A Malaysian man has gone viral after sharing that he now earns five times more working as a cleaner in Singapore than he did as a university lecturer in Malaysia.

According to SAYS, the man recounted how he struggled financially despite spending five years teaching at a private higher education institution in Malaysia.

Salary remained stagnant despite years of teaching

According to the now-deleted Facebook post, his last drawn salary as a lecturer was RM1,900 (S$600).

“During those five years of working, there were some months I did not have enough money,” he wrote, as quoted by SAYS.

“Sometimes, I couldn’t even make it through the middle of the month,” he added.

My salary remained stagnant while the cost of living kept rising. It was hard to survive.

He added that the financial stress eventually became overwhelming.

“I was so stressed that I couldn’t even work because even after receiving my salary, I was still busy thinking about how to pay for various expenses and household needs.”

Man takes up cleaner job in Singapore, earning S$3,100

Facing mounting pressure, he decided to look for work across the Causeway.

He eventually secured a job as a cleaner in Singapore, with a basic salary of S$3,100, which he accepted.

Despite the nature of the job, the man said the higher income significantly improved his financial situation.

“It’s true that working in Singapore can change your fortune,” he said.

“For those who see no way of paying off their debts, or are stuck with debts in the tens of thousands, this is a shortcut. With the first paycheck alone, I settled various things.”

Cross-border commute still worth it

Though the commute between Malaysia and Singapore can be tiring, the man said the financial benefits made the trade-off worthwhile.

“Earning a high salary may seem like just a dream to some, but it can be a reality,” he added.

His story has resonated with many online, shining a light on the challenges of low wages and high living costs in Malaysia, and the allure of Singapore’s more competitive salaries.

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