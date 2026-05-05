Baey Yam Keng meets lion dance troupe over Tampines noise concerns, drumming to be held in soundproof unit

Tampines lion dance troupe to soundproof unit after meeting with Baey Yam Keng following complaints from nearby residents

In good news for some Tampines residents, Baey Yam Keng has shared the steps being taken to address noise from lion dance practices in the area.

The issue has affected those living at Tampines GreenGlen and GreenCrest, with feedback about late-night practices surfacing since at least 2024.

Following a recent meeting with multiple stakeholders, the troupe involved has agreed to stop noisy practices for two weeks while soundproofing works are carried out.

Lion dance practice sessions affected new BTO residents in 2024

Tampines Member of Parliament (MP) Koh Poh Koon brought up the complaints on 23 July 2024.

He stated that “several lion dance troupes” had been practising late into the night at T-Space, an industrial building opposite the then-new HDB blocks at Tampines GreenGlen and GreenCrest.

Mr Koh explained that the troupes were preparing for an upcoming competition, which was why they had extended their practices late into the night.

He added that they used to be able to do so before the new BTOs came up nearby and residents moved in.

The MP said they would monitor the situation closely to ensure the noise issue was managed appropriately, and that noisy activities ended at an appropriate time.

Matter temporarily resolved in 2025

However, the issue seemed to have continued cropping up.

On 20 Sept 2025, Mr Koh’s fellow Tampines MP, Mr Baey, performed house visits at Tampines GreenCrest.

The residents raised two common concerns with him, one of which involved the loud lion dance practices at T-Space.

Mr Baey managed to get T-Space’s management to issue a formal advisory to the four lion dance troupes involved, stating that their practice sessions were not authorised activities on the premises.

It seemed to work for a while, with residents reporting that the loud drumming noise had stopped. Yet, the matter did not end there.

Tampines lion dance troupe agrees to soundproof unit they practice in

On 4 May 2026, Mr Baey had a “constructive meeting” with the T-Space manager, leaders from Singapore Ri Hing Lion & Dragon Dance Training Centre, and the chairman of GalenCrest Residents’ Network (RN).

Representatives from the National Environment Agency (NEA), JTC Corporation, the Police, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) were also present.

“I understand the frustrations shared by many residents over time and decided to bring all stakeholders together to have an open and solution-focused discussion,” he said.

He explained that the troupe’s ad hoc practices usually take place in the lead-up to Chinese New Year, Hungry Ghost Festival, and competitions.

Following the meeting, the troupe leaders committed to soundproofing their unit so that their practices remain within allowable noise levels.

They also assured residents that there would be no noisy practices over the next two weeks while the soundproofing works are being carried out.

Drumming to be done indoors after soundproofing works

Once the soundproofing works are completed, the drumming and instrumental group will practise only indoors.

Meanwhile, the lion dancers will rehearse in the common area using a livestream link to the music instead of live percussion, which Mr Baey said should be “a lot less noisy”.

The troupe will also point any speakers inwards and explore hanging sound barrier sheets over the opening that faces the HDB blocks.

NEA will check that the volume remains within stipulated requirements.

Mr Baey added that direct contact with the troupe has been obtained, so any non-compliance can be flagged quickly for follow-up.

“This is a positive step towards balancing traditional cultural activities with residents’ need for peace and quiet,” he said.

He added that they would continue monitoring the situation and work with all parties to ensure a considerate and harmonious living environment for everyone.

Also read: AMK resident upset with aunties ‘dancing’ to loud music, netizens say no harm since they stop before 10pm

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Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.