AMK resident upset with aunties ‘dancing’ to loud music, netizens say no harm since they stop before 10pm

Netizens defend aunties after Ang Mo Kio resident complains about them ‘dancing’ to loud music

An Ang Mo Kio resident has taken to social media to vent their frustration over a group of aunties “dancing” to loud music in the neighbourhood.

Upset by aunties ‘dancing’ to loud music

In a post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Wednesday (15 April), the resident described the situation as a disturbance that occurred “every week without fail”.

According to the post, the group of aunties would begin at around 7.30pm, and the loud music would continue until 10pm.

“I do not know what’s wrong with this group of old aunties,” the Original Poster (OP) wrote.

“Every week without fail, they play extremely loud music for their own entertainment,” they added.

The constant noise would make it difficult for nearby residents to rest, study or work, the OP lamented.

They also claimed to have raised the matter with Ang Mo Kio Town Council, but to no avail.

Netizens defend ‘dancing’ aunties

The post quickly drew attention online, with netizens weighing in on the situation.

A netizen felt that the town council “should take action,” and that the aunties should move their activity to the park.

A Facebook user defended the aunties, pointing out that it is only once a week and they stop at 10pm.

A commenter shared that the aunties were actually exercising, and that the activity is usually organised by the Residents’ Committee (RC).

Another netizen advised the OP to approach the aunties and ask them to lower the volume of the music.

Town council to engage group involved

In response to MS News’ queries, the Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said they did not receive any feedback on this matter prior to the media query.

“Our Property Team will engage the group involved, together with the Residents’ Network (RN), to advise them to keep their volume low during quiet hours between 10.30pm and 7am,” said the AMKTC spokesperson.

AMKTC also reminded residents and members of the public to be mindful and conduct activities in a considerate manner when using the common spaces.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate steps to ensure that our common areas remain pleasant for use by our residents.”

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Foam-ball-only pickleball play times introduced in Mountbatten amid resident noise complaints

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.