Foam-ball-only pickleball play times introduced in Mountbatten amid resident noise complaints

MP Gho Sze Kee says ‘give-and-take must be a given’ amid pickleball noise issue

Residents in the Mountbatten estate may soon notice quieter pickleball games, after MP Gho Sze Kee announced new measures to address ongoing noise concerns.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (11 April), Ms Gho said the issue landed on her desk on her very first day, describing it as a “hot potato” with sharply divided views from residents.

Residents split over pickleball noise

According to Ms Gho, some residents had called for pickleball to be banned outright, while others were opposed to any restrictions on gameplay.

She noted that simply siding with the larger group would have been the “path of least resistance”, but stressed that this would not be the right approach.

Instead, she emphasised that in a dense city like Singapore, mutual understanding is necessary, adding that a “spirit of give-and-take must be a given” to maintain a gracious and liveable community.

I believe we CAN have nice things.

Foam-ball-only sessions to reduce noise

To address the issue, Ms Gho announced that foam-ball-only play times will be introduced at community courts.

She explained that foam balls “dramatically reduce the noise” generated during games, a key source of complaints from nearby residents, and said the move will go ahead despite pushback from a “small minority”.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation and adjust timings or restrictions where necessary.

Repeat offenders may face bans

Ms Gho also said that particularly inconsiderate behaviour will be monitored, including the use of loudhailers at courts.

Players who repeatedly cause disturbances may be banned from booking community courts.

At the same time, grassroots efforts are underway to encourage quieter play, including distributing free foam balls and promoting the use of “silent” pickleballs.

A “silent pickleball” community tournament is also in the works.

While acknowledging differing views, Ms Gho said most residents she interacted with were understanding and considerate, and expressed hope that a balance can be found.

“Let us all work towards making our community a gracious place to call home,” she wrote.

Also read: Jamus Lim suggests converting underused multi-storey carpark floor space into pickleball courts