Domestic helper trapped under car after accident in Sembawang, rescued & sent to hospital

Domestic helper trapped after being hit by car in Sembawang, driver assisting investigations

A domestic helper was trapped under a car on Thursday (23 July) night after being involved in an accident next to an HDB block in Sembawang.

A photo circulated in a Telegram chat group for motorists showed police officers next to a black hatchback car stopped at Block 508B Wellington Circle.

Domestic helper struck by car while returning home in Sembawang

A resident named only as Mr Du (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that he was passing by the area when he heard a woman’s scream.

He and other residents who were in the void deck ran over and found the woman’s left leg trapped under a car’s right-front wheel, while the driver was still in his seat.

He identified the woman as a domestic helper who was struck by the car while returning home from shopping.

Another resident, 59, said the helper was in great pain and wailing continuously, so he called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Driver allegedly unaware that he had hit someone

Amazingly, the car driver was seemingly unaware that he had hit somebody, witnesses told the Chinese daily.

He was even seen allegedly turning the steering wheel, prompting some of the residents to shout for him to stop.

The driver appeared calm despite what had happened, and only emerged from his vehicle when the police and SCDF arrived.

Over 10 SCDF personnel work to free helper

When Shin Min reporters arrived, they saw a Red Rhino and two fire engines at the scene, with more than 10 SCDF personnel working to extricate the helper.

She was eventually freed after being trapped for about 20 minutes.

After she was sent to the hospital, the driver remained to speak with the police.

On the instructions of officers, he moved his vehicle to a nearby loading bay to continue being questioned.

Helper’s leg freed using hydraulic rescue equipment

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8pm on 23 July.

It took place along the service road of Block 508A Wellington Circle, and involved a car and a female pedestrian.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they found the 35-year-old woman’s leg trapped between the fender and the tyre of the car.

She was freed using hydraulic rescue equipment and conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state.

As for the car driver, the 39-year-old man is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 84-year-old woman sent to hospital after getting trapped under car in Jalan Besar

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and Google Maps.