SPF conducts islandwide raid in S’pore on gambling operations, seizes over S$720K cash & arrests 17

14 men and three women arrested in islandwide raids over suspected illegal remote gambling operations

Seventeen people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in unlawful remote gambling operations following simultaneous raids conducted across Singapore.

In a press release published on Tuesday (7 July), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the operation took place on 6 July.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command raided multiple locations island-wide.

Over S$720,000 in cash seized

The raids were carried out in multiple locations, including Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Potong Pasir, Changi, Pasir Ris, Bedok, Joo Chiat, Tampines, Kaki Bukit, West Coast, Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang.

Police arrested a total of 14 men and three women, aged between 45 and 76.

Authorities also seized more than S$720,000 in cash, along with mobile phones, computers and other gambling-related paraphernalia.

Investigations ongoing

Among those arrested, four men aged between 47 and 76, and a 47-year-old woman, are expected to be charged in court on 8 July under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Investigations against the remaining 12 suspects are ongoing.

Those found guilty of conducting an unlawful betting operation as an operator can be fined up to S$500,000, jailed for up to seven years, or both.

Agents involved in unlawful betting operations face fines of up to S$200,000 and up to seven years’ imprisonment.

Meanwhile, individuals who gamble with unlawful gambling service providers can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Police warn against illegal gambling ahead of FIFA World Cup

SPF noted that major international sporting events, such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, often lead to an increase in gambling activity.

The police said they will continue taking firm enforcement action against those involved in unlawful gambling activities.

Members of the public are also reminded to avoid all forms of illegal gambling. Those seeking help for gambling addiction can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling’s helpline at 1800-6-668-668.

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Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force.