Jeffrey Siow & Shanmugam attend new CCL MRT stations’ public preview on 4 July, praise design

Jeffrey Siow gives speech at public preview of new CCL MRT stations, opening 12 July

On 4 July, the public got a preview of the long-awaited new Circle Line (CCL) MRT stations, with Jeffrey Siow and K. Shanmugam both in attendance.

The three stations will complete the CCL loop and are set to open for passenger service on 12 July.

Closing CCL loop was one of LTA’s most difficult projects

Since it began operations in 2009, the CCL has never quite lived up to its name, until now.

Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road MRT stations are completing the loop for passengers in just a week’s time.

But yesterday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) held an opening ceremony and public preview for all three stations.

In his speech, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said this marked the completion of the entire CCL, a project that lasted over 30 years.

“Finally, people can stop asking LTA why the Circle Line is not a circle,” Mr Siow joked.

Due to various external factors, CCL Stage 6 took until 2013 to be announced, and over a decade to be finished. Mr Siow dubbed it as “one of the most difficult engineering projects that LTA has ever completed”.

Problems included previously undiscovered coastal structures and careful tunnelling just seven metres beneath the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station without damaging it.

Jeffrey Siow and Shanmugam praise beauty of new CCL MRT stations

Mr Siow also named the three stations as the “most beautifully designed” stations in the entire MRT network.

Prince Edward station draws inspiration from old seafaring communities, while Keppel station has its platform lit by natural light.

Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam was particularly impressed by the aesthetically pleasing nature of Cantonment MRT station.

“The stained glass panels and barrel-vaulted ceiling pay tribute to the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station,” he explained.

There is also an analogue clock within two circles representing the CCL, with interchange stations highlighted.

It’s a destination attraction in itself.

Additionally, Cantonment MRT station doubles as a Civil Defence (CD) Public Shelter.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) demonstrated how they would prepare and manage the shelter during wartime emergencies to Mr Siow and the public.

Visitors even practised first aid skills such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) under the guidance of SCDF officers.

Also read: Why closing the Circle Line MRT loop took more time & effort than other rail projects

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook and K. Shanmugam Sc on Facebook.