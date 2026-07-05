Woman sent to hospital after knife attack in Tiong Bahru, suspect arrested

Woman sustains injury after knife attack in Tiong Bahru

Following a knife attack in Tiong Bahru last Saturday (4 July), police arrested a 46-year-old woman for stabbing a 43-year-old woman.

According to 8world, the two women reportedly knew each other.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated that it received a call for assistance at 7 Kim Tian Place at around 7.40pm that day.

Officers found a 46-year-old woman using a knife to injure a 43-year-old woman when they arrived at the scene.

Police arrests 46-year-old, investigations ongoing

The police have arrested the 46-year-old for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a weapon. They have also seized a knife as a case exhibit.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the victim to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

She was in a conscious state when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 2 women sent to hospital after being attacked with knife at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre



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