2 women sent to hospital after being attacked with knife at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre

44-year-old woman allegedly behind Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre knife attack

Two women were sent to the hospital after being attacked with a knife at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre.

The culprit behind the attack is allegedly a 44-year-old woman, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Sunday (26 Oct).

Woman detained by members of the public

SPF received a call for assistance at about 12.20pm, it said.

The location was 756 Upper Serangoon Road — the address of Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre, an old mall near the junction with Upper Paya Lebar Road.

When police arrived, they found the 44-year-old woman being detained by members of the public.

2 injured from knife attack in Upper Serangoon

The two women who were allegedly attacked are aged 36 and 44, SPF said.

They sustained injuries from the attack and were both sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

A knife was seized as a case exhibit.

A 59-year-old man suffered minor injuries while helping to detain the 44-year-old woman, The Straits Times reported.

He declined to be taken to the hospital.

Woman arrested, to receive psychiatric assessment

The 44-year-old woman had acted alone, according to preliminary investigations.

She was arrested by the police for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon

She will also be referred for psychiatric assessment under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Several police officers seen at mall

A video posted by Shin Min Daily News on Facebook showed the police had cordoned off the area outside a unit on the third floor of Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre.

Several police officers were also at the scene.

Lianhe Zaobao observed that there were three police cars parked outside the mall.

Knife attack took place at Korean church in Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre

58-year-old Mr Lai (transliterated from Mandarin), owner of a computer repair shop in the mall, said the incident took place at a Korean Christian church next door.

He told Zaobao that he would see devotees worshipping at the unit in traditional Korean costume on Fridays and Sundays.

The two women who were injured were usually very friendly and would greet him, while their alleged attacker was more reserved and rarely spoke.

Many children were present during incident

There were about 30 people in church at the time of the incident, with more than half of them children, he said.

After he heard shouting, he saw a chaotic scene of many people running, and some adults and children taking shelter in other units.

The two injured women suffered slash wounds to their arms and thighs, he added.

Their alleged attacker was later taken away by the police, handcuffed and covered in blood.

