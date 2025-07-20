Man stabs 22-year-old with knife at Orchard Timezone arcade after being kicked out of racing game team

Man stabs 22-year-old in ION Orchard Timezone arcade with knife he hid in underwear

A man received jail time on 18 July for stabbing a 22-year-old with a knife at the Timezone arcade in Orchard, following a racing game dispute.

According to Shin Min Daily News, 23-year-old Wang You (name transliterated) met the victim over a racing game available at the arcade.

Wang joined the victim’s group, which would gather at the Timezone in ION Orchard to play.

A few weeks later, the victim kicked Wang and his friends out of the group, resulting in the defendant wishing to teach him a lesson.

On 11 Aug 2024, Wang had at least two friends repeatedly enter the victim’s phone number into the Grab and Lalamove apps.

The victim thus continuously received one-time passwords (OTPs), leading him to become uneasy. He called the police afterwards.

Man hides kitchen knife in underwear to stab victim

On 8 Sept 2024, the victim confronted Wang about the OTPs at the Timezone arcade. During the ensuing argument, he slapped Wang twice.

Timezone staff stepped in to mediate and advised them to leave, but the victim returned to the racing games instead.

The furious defendant left the arcade and went to a Japanese restaurant in the same mall.

Sitting near the kitchen counter, he distracted the waiter by asking to charge his phone. Wang then stole a kitchen knife and hid it in his underwear.

After retrieving his phone and leaving, he returned to Timezone at 6.42pm and tried to stab the victim’s stomach.

Wang missed his first attack, but managed to stab the victim in the upper abdomen on his second attempt. The arcade staff subdued him, with Wang threatening to attack the victim with the knife again once released.

The victim went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment and received two days of medical leave, with his medical expenses costing S$154.

Defendant also involved as money mule

In court, Wang faced a total of seven charges.

On 18 July, he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, violating the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), and a charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

In March 2024, the unemployed Wang had handed his Singpass information to another person, who used it to open five bank accounts.

The accounts received S$480,000 and transferred S$470,000, all belonging to victims of fraud.

During mitigation, Wang’s lawyer claimed that the defendant was in a bad state at first, but had improved after receiving treatment.

He cited Wang’s alleged remorse, noting that his client chose not to be released on bail to reflect on his actions.

Additionally, the lawyer highlighted the defendant’s youth and lack of prior offences and requested a lenient sentence.

The judge handed him a sentence of 16 months in jail and a S$954 fine to cover the victim’s medical bills and his S$800 shirt damaged in the stabbing.

Featured image adapted from Matthew Chia on Google Maps, for illustration purposes only, and by MS News.