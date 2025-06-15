Man stabbed in front of 2 children in Yishun, armed police seen searching the area

Man was stabbed in Yishun purportedly over relationship dispute

Armed police were seen searching the vicinity of a block in Yishun where a man was reportedly stabbed in front of his two children.

The incident took place on Friday (13 June) evening at Block 467B Yishun Avenue 6, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Yishun man brought children home despite being stabbed: Neighbour

A witness who declined to be named told Shin Min that the injured man is her neighbour.

He was outside with his two young children when he was stabbed, but brought them home first despite the wound.

Later, the children ran over to her flat, telling her that their father was injured, she said.

She ran over immediately and saw the man in bloodstained clothes, so she applied pressure to the wound with her hands to stop the bleeding while others called the ambulance.

He broke out into a cold sweat and looked like he was going into shock, but did not say anything except that he was in pain, she added.

Another resident, 72-year-old Madam Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) said she was too scared to check out what happened but her daughter-in-law saw a knife stuck in the man’s abdomen.

Blood observed all over Yishun block where man was stabbed

When Shin Min reporters visited the scene the next day, bloodstains were observed on the floor of the lift lobby in the void deck and on a pillar.

More blood was found on the floor where the victim’s unit is located.

Photos provided by residents also showed bloody towels on the floor before they were cleared by cleaners.

Armed police officers seen searching the area

After the police arrived, they reportedly searched the area, residents said.

A 45-year-old resident named only as Mr Li (transliterated from Mandarin) said he returned home at about 8pm and saw eight or nine police officers at the block and evidence markers on the ground.

He also saw officers holding flashlights, appearing to be searching for evidence. They told him to go upstairs via another way.

A 40-year-old resident of neighbouring Block 478C named only as Ms Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin) said she saw several armed police officers walking back and forth downstairs at about 10pm that night.

They had left at about 11pm, she added.

However, Mr Li said he saw several officers still in the area at about 12 midnight, though they had unsealed the area.

Stabbing was due to relationship dispute: Neighbour

The first neighbour who helped the victim assured reporters that the stabbing was not a random act of violence, as speculated by some residents.

Instead, she believed that it was due to a relationship dispute.

Another resident, 78, said he did not hear any unusual noises before the incident.

His window is open every day, so he would definitely have heard anything unusual, he added.

29-year-old man sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance from the location at about 7.50pm on 13 June.

A 29-year-old man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at the same time, said he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

