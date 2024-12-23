Food delivery rider allegedly stabbed in Marsiling, 21-year-old man arrested

GrabFood rider was making food delivery to Marsiling block before being stabbed

A food delivery rider has allegedly been stabbed while making a delivery in Marsiling.

The shocking incident was shared on Facebook by a netizen named Daniel Redha, who said the alleged victim was his younger brother.

He was making a delivery to Block 214 Marsiling Lane on Sunday (22 Dec) night.

Marsiling customer requested cash payment & change from food delivery rider

A screenshot shared by Mr Redha showed that his brother, who works for GrabFood, was delivering an order worth S$6.50.

According to the screenshot, the customer specified to pay in cash only and requested the rider meet him at the lobby with S$33 in change.

However, the rider asked the customer if he could transfer the S$33 change via PayNow instead of cash.

When the customer flatly refused, the rider asked again and was denied a second time, according to a screenshot of their conversation.

Food delivery rider allegedly stabbed at lift lobby of Marsiling block

When his brother reached the lift lobby of the block, he was allegedly stabbed in his abdomen with a knife, Mr Redha said.

He told The Straits Times (ST) that when the customer took out a knife, his brother tried to protect himself with a helmet but couldn’t avoid being stabbed.

He had to undergo surgery and is under observation in the hospital.

His brother is traumatised by the incident, Mr Redha said, and is also worried that he wouldn’t be able to work for a while.

He appealed on Facebook for those who witnessed the incident or had video footage of it.

Suspect allegedly stabbed food delivery rider with Swiss army knife in Marsiling

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release that it received a call for assistance at about 10.35pm on 22 Dec.

The call came from the vicinity of Block 214 Marsiling Lane, where a 21-year-old man purportedly got into a dispute with a 25-year-old man, according to preliminary investigations.

The younger man then allegedly used a Swiss army knife to attack the other man.

The 21-year-old was detained by two passers-by and arrested by the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital and another person to Woodlands Health Campus.

21-year-old man to be charged in court

On Tuesday (24 Dec), the 21-year-old man will be charged in court with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871, SPF said.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

The police have “zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law”, it added.

Grab bans consumer from platform

In response to queries from MS News, a Grab spokesperson said that the company does not tolerate any form of violence and thus such actions are “completely unacceptable” and a violation of its code of conduct.

It is taking the incident seriously and has banned the consumer involved from the platform.

The company has also reached out to the affected delivery-partner to offer support, the spokesperson said, adding:

The safety of our community, including our delivery-partners, is our top priority.

