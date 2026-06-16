London wins Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize at World Cities Summit 2026, praised for sustainability & transport efforts

Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize awarded to London, PM Wong says Singapore will play role as global connector

At the World Cities Summit 2026, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong awarded the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize to London.

The prize is given to cities for outstanding contributions to creating liveable and sustainable urban communities.

London mayor given Lee Kuan Yew award by DPM Gan Kim Yong

From 14 to 16 June, city leaders from around the world gathered at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre for the 10th World Cities Summit.

The summit acts as a platform for politicians and industry experts to share urban solutions and address challenges.

On 15 June, Mr Gan handed out the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize to London at an award ceremony.

The Prize Council conferred the 2026 prize to London back in March 2024.

Co-organised by Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the prize is awarded to cities whose leaders displayed good governance and innovation in tackling urban challenges, to bring about social, economic, and environmental benefits.

London received the prize for several reasons, including:

Development of public transport networks, such as the Elizabeth Line, which has carried over 800 million passengers.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone, which improved air quality for nine million residents.

Universal Free School Meals to address inequality and improve the well-being of children.

Development of quality public spaces.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan accepted the award in person.

Five other cities were selected as Special Mentions for their urban initiatives: Antwerp, Budapest, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Tianjin.

PM Lawrence Wong says Singapore will play role as global connector

Singapore’s Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong also gave a special address at the summit.

He said that cities feel the impact of global problems first, but are also the “ideal test-beds” for problem-solving.

PM Wong emphasised the increasing importance of city-to-city cooperation in a world more divided than ever.

“Cities can still find common ground, exchange practical ideas, and learn from one another’s experiences,” he stated.

As a result, PM Wong declared that Singapore remains committed to playing the part as a connector, to bring together ideas and people from cities around the world.

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Featured image adapted from Sadiq Khan on Facebook and MDDI’s Ngau Kai Yan via Lawrence Wong on Facebook.