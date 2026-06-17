Man in Hong Kong claims to have been helping girlfriend lose weight when he ‘mistakenly beat’ her to death

Man in Hong Kong claims he mistakenly beat girlfriend to death while helping her lose weight

An unemployed 29-year-old man in Hong Kong is currently on trial for the death of his girlfriend after he claimed to have “mistakenly beat” her to death while trying to help her lose weight.

According to the South China Morning Post, the 30-year-old woman died some time between 28 and 29 April 2022 in a flat they shared.

Man recalls tale to the court

Ng Ka-sing had admitted during an interview that he accidentally killed Yip Tsz-ching by striking her with a metal rod. Ng continued to beat her from 10pm on 27 April until 5.30am the following day.

Yip did not tell him to stop, he said, so he continued to strike her.

He also claimed the woman poured a bottle of drain cleaner on herself as he poured liquid on the floor to “stimulate” her feet. He then alleged that she had hit herself into a wall several times during the night by slipping on the floor.

Yip allegedly told Ng at 5am on 28 April that she might not survive. At 7.21am, just over two hours later, she fell into a coma.

Transported her body in the streets

On the morning of 29 April, Ng was discovered along Tin Ha Road pulling a wheelboard with Yip’s body on it. Her body had been wrapped, but joggers noticed a dangling leg, which prompted them to call authorities.

A witness who had spotted Ng that morning told the court that the man did not appear to be in a state of panic. Ng also reportedly told a street cleaner, who had asked about the body, that he was planning to take Yip’s body to the station.

Experts say that Yip’s body had been tied to a toppled chair. Her head had also been wrapped in multiple layers of cling film and adhesive tape. Her body had multiple bruises and lacerations.

A pathologist identified the cause of death as suffocation. She also suffered multiple head injuries and extensive burns throughout her body.

Also read: Man in Thailand slashes and holds wife captive, kills her teen daughter after taking meth pill



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