Luggage trolleys abandoned at Changi Airport carpark spark debate, some blame parking fees

Luggage trolleys left scattered at Changi Airport carpark

Several luggage trolleys left behind in a Changi Airport carpark have sparked debate online, with some netizens calling out inconsiderate behaviour while others suggested parking fees may be partly to blame.

Airport trolleys left scattered around carpark

Photos shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 13 June showed several airport luggage trolleys abandoned in a carpark instead of being returned to their designated bays.

While the trolleys did not appear to be blocking traffic or occupying parking lots, they were left scattered around the area.

Two of the trolleys were also parked in a narrow aisle between rows of vehicles.

The post’s caption criticised the behaviour, stating: “Sad to see Changi Airport users of today. After you use, u leave it. What society have we become?”

Some netizens cite parking fees as possible reason

The post quickly gained attention, with netizens divided over whether the users who left the trolleys behind should be blamed.

Some criticised the ones who left the trolleys behind, while others gave possible reasons for such inconsiderate behaviour.

One commenter lamented that Singapore is becoming a society that is “no longer considerate, clean or civic-minded”.

Others, however, were less concerned.

One netizen argued that leaving the trolleys behind was acceptable as long as they were not damaged, noting that airport staff are employed to return them to designated collection points.

Another commenter suggested that parking fees could be one reason some travellers choose not to return the trolleys.

Some noted that motorists may be unwilling to spend additional time looking for a trolley bay if it means paying more for parking.

The issue is also not unique to airports, one Facebook user pointed out, noting that supermarket trolleys are often left in random locations as well.

MS News has also reached out to the OP and Changi Airport Group for more information and comment.

Also read: ‘Didn’t expect it to be this expensive’: S’pore TikToker shocked by A$5 trolley fee at Melbourne airport

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.