‘Didn’t expect it to be this expensive’: S’pore TikToker shocked by A$5 trolley fee at Melbourne airport

Singapore TikToker stunned by A$5 luggage trolley fee at Melbourne Airport

A Singapore TikToker was taken aback after discovering that it costs A$5 (S$4) to use a luggage trolley at Melbourne Airport.

In a recent TikTok post, user @verasaranghaes compared the cost of living between the two cities, noting that while prices in Singapore have been climbing, the Australian trolley fee still caught her off guard.

“Everyone was telling me, ‘Melbourne is expensive’… but I didn’t expect it to be THIS expensive,” she wrote in her caption.

Other users also surprised by Melbourne’s high costs

The video quickly sparked discussion online, racking up over 99,000 views and more than 250 comments from netizens who either related to her experience or weighed in with their own.

Many commenters agreed with the TikToker’s sentiments, sharing similar shocks over prices in Melbourne.

One commenter joked that Melbourne’s transport fares gave them a “heart attack”, pointing out that a single tram ride cost them S$5.

Another recalled paying S$22.90 for chicken rice and S$17.90 for two cups of teh tarik.

However, some took a more measured view, pointing out that Melbourne’s higher wages help balance out the cost of living.

TikToker shares budgeting tips from her Melbourne trip

Speaking to MS News, @verasaranghaes revealed that this was her first trip to Melbourne, where she spent eight days exploring the city.

Having heard from friends that Melbourne could be pricey, she set aside a bigger budget than usual, but ended up spending less than expected.

“I ended up well within my budget,” she said.

Still, she noted that food and transportation were generally pricier than in Singapore.

“Each meal costs around S$20, similar to cafe prices in Singapore,” she shared, adding that cooking is a great way to save money.

During her stay, she managed to snag a 300g porterhouse steak from Coles for just A$8.50 (S$7.10) thanks to a sale.

Transport, while costly, was manageable with smart planning.

Melbourne has a daily fare cap of A$11 (S$9), and a two-hour travel option for A$5.50 (S$4.60).

“Personally, I made the most of the free tram zone and took long walks to avoid additional transport costs,” she added.

