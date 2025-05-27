Melbourne-based M’sian restaurant hiring ‘roti canai flipper’, offers up to S$65k/year

Restaurant in Melbourne seeks prata flipper with salary up to S$65,000 per year

Flipping roti canai — or prata, as it’s more commonly known in Singapore — might look simple, but it requires skill and precision to achieve that perfect flaky, buttery flatbread.

For those who have perfected this craft, a Malaysian restaurant in Melbourne has an enticing offer.

Earlier this month, Roti Bar posted a job opening for a full-time “roti canai flipper” on the Australian job platform Seek.

And here’s the kicker: the role offers a salary ranging from A$70,000 (S$58,100) to A$78,000 (S$65,000) a year, depending on experience.

That works out to roughly S$4,800 to S$5,400 per month.

Experience making prata from scratch a must

So, what is Roti Bar looking for in their new prata flipper?

First and foremost, the ideal candidate must have experience making roti canai from scratch.

They should also be passionate about Malaysian street food culture and able to maintain consistent quality, even during busy rushes, while strictly adhering to hygiene standards.

Though the role may sound straightforward, the restaurant is clear: only experienced applicants will be seriously considered.

In exchange, Roti Bar offers a supportive kitchen environment, staff meals and perks, opportunities to grow with a thriving brand, and, of course, a competitive salary.

Netizens debate whether salary is enough to live comfortably in Australia

The job listing sparked mixed reactions on the r/malaysia subreddit, where it was posted on Tuesday (27 May).

Some users argued that the salary only appears attractive when converted to Malaysian Ringgit but may fall short of covering Australia’s higher cost of living.

They cautioned potential applicants against taking the job, suggesting it could be a tactic to lure unsuspecting Malaysians to Australia.

Others, however, pointed out that the offered remuneration aligns with the average wage in Melbourne.

They maintained that earning around A$70,000 can provide a comfortable lifestyle with room to save.

Roti Bar had posted a similar job offer for a “roti canai chef” in April 2022, with an annual salary range of A$60,000 (S$49,800) to A$64,999 (S$54,000).

