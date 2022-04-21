Melbourne Restaurant Offers S$5.5K Monthly Salary To Flip Prata, Meals & Accommodation Provided

Prata Flippers Can Earn S$5.5K A Month At This Melbourne Restaurant

Getting someone to cook one of Southeast Asia’s most beloved food items is no easy task. Especially if it’s as well-loved as roti prata, or roti canai as it’s more commonly known in Singapore.

That’s why a restaurant in Melbourne is offering top dollar – S$5,500 a month to be exact – for an experienced prata chef to join their ranks as they expand their team.

This gig will also include accommodation and staff meals as part of the package.

Melbourne restaurant looking to hire prata chef

According to a job posting shared on the Australian job portal, seek, the restaurant takes pride in their Roti Canai.

Their pride over their Roti Canai has also lent itself to the restaurant’s name, Roti Bar.

As they are expanding the team, the restaurant is looking to hire a prata chef to add to their ranks.

Accommodation & staff meals provided

As described in the job posting, the perfect candidate is someone who possesses the following:

Experience in flipping Prata

Basic prata flipping skills

Ability to work under pressure

Responsibility

Ability to take instruction

Full work rights in Australia

Additionally, the restaurant shares the different benefits that come with the job, and they include:

Accommodation

Staff meals

Long-term employment in a stable organisation

Sponsorship eligibility for qualified candidates

It sounds like the dream of many who’re trying to navigate adulthood successfully.

See if the prata tastes as good as back home

Those raring to try prata flipped by an ‘international chef’ can head down to the restaurant here:



Roti Bar

Address: 416-418 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

Opening Hours: 11am-3pm (Mon-Sat), 5.30pm-9.30pm (Tue-Fri)

Melbourne is a popular destination for Singaporeans who love a little chilly weather. They can consider grabbing a meal here to see if it compares to the stuff back home.

Flip prata in the heart of Melbourne city

Whenever we’re overseas, we may sometimes encounter moments that make us long for the taste of home.

So if you’re a successful applicant, not only are you a prata-flipping extraordinaire, but you’re also responsible for reconnecting them to their roots.

If you have what it takes, why not give the job a go? Salary is definitely not something to worry about there.

