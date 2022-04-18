S’pore-Inspired Eatery In Beijing Has Waitresses In Mock SIA Uniforms & Questionable Food Names

Singapore-Style Beijing Restaurant Run By Local Chinese Has Funny Mistranslations In Menu

It’s usually an honour when others take inspiration from Singapore’s culture. However, one Singapore-style eatery in China called Borderless has made many Singaporeans laugh instead, thanks to its questionable menu items.

The staff also don mock Singapore Airlines (SIA) uniforms, and the front page of their menu features a drawing of the Merlion.

A diner shared photos from his recent visit to the restaurant on Facebook, leaving netizens in stitches.

Singapore-style Beijing restaurant offers “lion city throw bread” on their menu

On Monday (18 Apr), Facebook user Arthur Pang shared photos of Borderless’ menu.

At a glance, it just looks like a regular menu featuring popular Singaporean dishes. However, a closer inspection reveals all the “awful English translations” that Mr Pang mentioned. There are also blatant errors, like this picture of “Singapore Fried Bee Hoon” that’s actually a plate of fried rice.

One of Singapore’s favourite foods, roti prata, has been given a new name — “Lion city throw bread”, a literal translation of its Chinese term.

Nevertheless, their food must be pretty popular, given that one of their dishes even has its own “fans”. The Chinese word for noodles, fen si, is also the same one for ardent supporters of a celebrity.

Other hilarious names include “Singapore Barbegue Pore” (barbecued pork), “Fried Tofu With Minced Malay Meat”, and “Beef Remdamg” (rendang).

To better immerse customers in the Singapore experience, the waitresses also don mock SIA uniforms.

Furthermore, the restaurant’s logo features the Merlion, one of Singapore’s most iconic symbols.

We hope the food at least tastes good

While it is nice to know that someone in Beijing wanted to share our Singaporean culture with the locals, perhaps they should have consulted an actual Singaporean before opening the restaurant.

After all, no one knows the ins and outs of our culture better than a true blue Singaporean.

Nevertheless, their hilarious but harmless mistakes certainly made our day. Butchered names aside, we hope that the dishes at least taste good.