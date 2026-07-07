Man in M’sia loses control & rolls frantically on kitchen floor after smoking synthetic drug-infused vape

Footage shows man in delirium after vaping synthetic drug

A man in Malaysia was seen frantically rolling on a kitchen floor after allegedly smoking a synthetic drug-infused vape, locally known as “Piu-Piu” (which translates as “floating” in Mandarin).

In a chilling clip shared on social media platform Threads by netizen Izzat Daniel, the man is seen losing his grip, struggling to stand, and acting completely detached from his surroundings.

Moments later, he collapses and rolls across the kitchen floor, destroying the pantry area and leaving clutter strewn everywhere.

The uploader claimed the substance is either fentanyl, ecstasy or “Piu-Piu” (a synthetic drug that is a mixture of fentanyl and psychoactive chemicals).

Netizens point to mushroom-flavoured vape liquid

The video captured the attention of many netizens, with some pointing out that the man was on a different substance altogether.

One netizen remarked that the youth had actually consumed “mushrooms”, speculating that he either vaped them or ate them.

Likewise, another user said it was the effect of a very high dose of mushroom-flavoured vape liquid, adding that they had witnessed a few people with similar symptoms before.

“When such a high dose hits the bloodstream all at once, your nervous system gets flooded with this stupid chemical. It can make you switch to a different emotion in a split second and intensify that feeling even more.”

He further explained that once the smoker realises they can no longer control their feelings and physical body, they panic. The chemical amplifies that fear, making it extremely intense, leading to ultra paranoia.

One user commented that they could not wrap their head around why anyone would find it enjoyable to take drugs only to end up suffering from such terrifying symptoms.

Also read: Man allegedly spotted lying at Ang Mo Kio void deck while clutching vape, struggled to walk



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Featured image adapted from @izzaddaniel_ on Threads.