Man allegedly spotted lying at Ang Mo Kio void deck while clutching vape, struggled to walk

Recently, a man was allegedly spotted holding an e-vaporiser (vape) device while lying down at a HDB void deck in Ang Mo Kio.

However, the man was nowhere to be found when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Disoriented man at Ang Mo Kio allegedly seen holding vape

Speaking to MS News, Adam Ng, a resident who lived nearby, recalled seeing the man at the void deck of Block 209 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Thursday (27 Nov) morning.

At first, Adam saw the man attempting to sit himself up while allegedly holding a vape device.

According to Adam, the man caught the attention of many passers-by, who were unsure if he was drunk or under the influence of drugs.

One bystander even called the ambulance, Adam added.

After a while, the man stood up and walked to a nearby block before lying on the ground again.

According to Adam, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics showed up at the scene about 30 minutes later.

Despite combing through the area, the officers could not find the man.

Man suspected to be on Kpods

Adam told MS News that he was used to seeing people vaping in the neighbourhood. However, he said this was the first time he had seen a vaper struggling to walk.

Thus, he speculated that the man might be on Kpods — vapes laced with etomidate.

“[I] hope HSA sends people down to check,” Adam said, expressing concern that kids might be affected, especially since there are childcare centres in the area.

He also wondered if bystanders should directly call the police in such situations.

“[We] really need to do something to ensure the safety of residents and passers-by,” the 41-year-old added.

HSA following up on report

Responding to MS News‘ queries, a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) spokesperson confirmed that they were alerted to the case.

The agency is currently “following up” on the report.

First-time offenders who purchase, use, or possess etomidate-laced vapes face a fine of up to S$700 on top of a mandatory rehabilitation programme of up to six months.

Repeat offenders will be subjected to a six-month supervision, which includes drug testing and rehabilitation.

Members of the public can report vape offences via HSA’s website.

Alternatively, they can call the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 from 9am to 9pm daily.

