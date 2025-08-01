Teenager who fell on MRT found with vape & pod, assisting with investigations: HSA

Teenager falls backwards while exiting MRT, HSA finds vape & pod on him

Commuters appeared shocked when a youth stumbled backwards and fell while exiting an MRT train.

He was later found to have an e-vaporiser and pod, confirmed the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Teenager walks unsteadily towards MRT doors, falls backwards

In a video posted on Reddit, the youth is seen standing up from his seat at Newton MRT station, holding on to a pole for support.

He then appeared to be walking unsteadily towards the open train doors.

Just as he stepped out of the carriage, he suddenly fell backwards, landing on the floor on his behind.

Teenager struggles to get up

Shocked, some other commuters approached him, offering to help him up.

However, he seemed to indicate that he was okay and attempted to get up by himself.

But he seemed to struggle to get up, trembling as he braced himself against the floor with both arms as the video ended.

Netizens debate whether teenager was on ‘Kpods’

A caption on the clip suggested that the youth was on ‘Kpods’ — drug-laced e-vaporisers.

The Redditor who shared it was unsure if this was true, but declared the Kpod issue as “scary”.

A netizen said they saw two guys behaving in the same manner outside Waterway Point mall in Punggol and remarked that they must be on Kpods.

But a number of netizens attempted to give the youth the benefit of the doubt, suggesting he could have been sick, tired, drunk or even donated blood recently. Some also pointed out that he was sitting in the reserved seat.

A few commenters also criticised the person who recorded the video for filming him instead of helping.

One contributor, presciently, predicted an HSA raid soon.

HSA identifies teenager in MRT, found with vape & pod

Sure enough, in an Instagram Story on Friday (1 Aug), HSA identified the youth as a 17-year-old.

He was found with an e-vaporiser and pod, it said.

The teenager is now assisting with investigations.

Other incidents of vaping on the MRT

There have been several previous incidents of people seen vaping on the MRT.

In March this year, a woman was seen openly vaping in the MRT. Her home was raided, with one e-vaporiser and three vape pods found.

Last August, a video was posted showing a dazed-looking man vaping in the MRT, almost stumbling out the opening doors.

In April 2022, SMRT filed a police report after a man was seen vaping on an East-West Line train, his mask pulled down below his chin.

As far back as March 2020, three teenagers were warned and fined after being seen vaping on the MRT.

Also read: Vape disposal bin in Bedok more than half-full after 4 days, emptied by HSA

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and @hsa.singapore on Instagram.