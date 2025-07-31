Vape disposal bin in Bedok more than half-full after 4 days, emptied by HSA

Vape disposal bin at Heartbeat @ Bedok more than half full since it was installed on 25 July

A vape disposal bin in Bedok had reportedly exceeded half its capacity just four days after it was installed last Friday (25 July).

Revealing this in a Facebook post on Wednesday (30 July), Senior Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said the bin in question was placed in Heartbeat @ Bedok.

MP ‘heartened’ by good response to Bedok vape disposal bin

Mr Tan, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC, said he was “heartened” to know that many had voluntarily disposed of their e-vaporisers since the “Bin the Vape” campaign started last Friday.

He encouraged those who have not yet done so to bin their vapes.

The bin has since been safely emptied by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), he added.

27 vape disposal bins located across S’pore

The bin at Heartbeat@Bedok is one of the 27 vape disposal bins that have been installed so far across the island as part of the campaign, which was rolled out by the HSA in collaboration with the People’s Association.

Their locations cover 26 Community Clubs and one Residents’ Network Centre across Singapore.

The bins will be progressively placed in more locations, such as Institutes of Higher Learning, said HSA.

This initiative aims to encourage users to surrender their vapes, especially those containing etomidate, which will soon be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

When that happens, ‘Kpod’ abusers will be treated in the same way as those who consume hard drugs and narcotics such as cannabis or cocaine, with mandatory supervision and rehabilitation regimes.

Under the MDA, repeat offenders will also be prosecuted and jailed for at least one year.

The authorities will not identify & track those who use bins

Those who step forward to bin their vapes or voluntarily seek support for quitting will not be penalised for doing so.

In a Facebook video on Tuesday (29 July), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung confirmed that the authorities would not identify and track people who used the bin, saying they were “really busy” trying to catch distributors, peddlers and importers.

The CCTV was needed to deter people from “fishing” the vapes out with a fishing rod, he added, noting that the bins are locked and chained.

