P4 student offered vape products at Dover Rise, school reports incident to the authorities

Fairfield Primary student offered vape products by two youths at Dover Rise, he declines

A Primary Four (P4) student was reportedly offered vape products at Dover Rise, in an incident that highlights the growing seriousness of the problem.

Ms Rachel Ong, an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, alerted parents to this in a Facebook post last Friday (25 July).

Student offered vape products near zebra crossing at Dover Rise

Ms Ong said a concerned parent had told her that the student was approached by two youths near a zebra crossing.

The location is behind two schools — Fairfield Methodist School (Primary and Secondary) and Anglo-Chinese Junior College.

When the two youths asked the student if he wanted to buy vape products, the boy declined and walked away, the MP noted, adding:

This happened in broad daylight. Thankfully, he knew to walk away but not all our children may know how to respond.

She advised parents to speak to their children about what to do in situations like these.

Parents were also urged to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Student offered vape in Dover sneered at when he declind

A parent of a nine-year-old P3 student at Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) told Lianhe Zaobao that his son received a message in his class WhatsApp group about the incident.

It said that this happened last Friday, and that the student involved, who is in P4, was approached by two teenagers.

When the boy refused to buy vapes and walked away, he was sneered at by the two older boys.

School notifies the authorities

In response to Zaobao’s queries, Fairfield (Primary) principal Soh Mei Foong confirmed the incident.

The school informed parents on Wednesday (30 July) in a notice on Parents Gateway, an app for parents to receive announcements from their children’s schools.

Fairfield has also reported it to the authorities and stepped up the monitoring of nearby areas after school.

Students have been reminded not to talk to strangers and alert their parents or teachers immediately should they encounter suspicious activity.

Tougher enforcement on ‘Kpod’ users

The incident surfaced as Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam announced that his ministry will list etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

Speaking at a doorstop interview on Wednesday (30 July), he said the interim measure will allow tougher enforcement measures against abusers of ‘Kpods’ — drug-laced vapes that contain etomidate.

In this way, abusers will no longer just be fined, but put under mandatory supervision and rehabilitation regimes.

Those who import, sell and distribute etomidate-laced vapes will also face much stiffer penalties.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, added that he will second Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officers to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to help it supervise, treat and rehabilitate abusers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is looking at new legislation to deal with etomidate and other similar substances, the minister said.

1 out 3 vapes consumed likely to contain etomidate: Ong Ye Kung

On 20 July, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in an interview that one-third of a sample of more than 100 vapes seized were found to have etomidate in them, adding:

So I think out there, out of three vapes that are being consumed, one is likely to contain etomidate.

The move to classify etomidate under the MDA will mean ‘Kpod’ abusers will be treated in the same way as those who consume hard drugs and narcotics such as cannabis or cocaine, he added.

Under the MDA, repeat offenders will be prosecuted and jailed for at least one year.

The move will take “a few weeks” to come into effect, he noted.

Etomidate is currently a controlled substance under the Poisons Act and supposed to be used only by medical professionals.

Direct consumption via vaping or other means can cause hallucinations and permanent organ failure.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.