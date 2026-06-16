Woman alleges man livestreamed with phone pointed at her at Gul Circle MRT, shares warning online

Woman warns others after man was allegedly caught livestreaming her on MRT train

A woman has taken to social media to warn fellow commuters after she allegedly caught a man livestreaming with his phone pointed in her direction on an MRT train.

Although she could not confirm whether she was being filmed, the incident left her feeling that her privacy had been violated.

Woman notices man holding phone strangely

In an Instagram post shared on 15 June, @huizhen0515 recounted the incident, which allegedly took place on the East-West line.

According to the Original Poster (OP), she first noticed that the man was holding his phone in an unusual manner.

His phone’s camera was also seemingly aimed towards where she was seated.

However, she was unable to see his phone screen and could not confirm whether he was filming her.

Not wanting to wrongly accuse a stranger, she decided to continue observing the man instead. To test her suspicions, she started to record the man discreetly.

The OP claimed that the man appeared to notice her filming him and looked somewhat guilty, but continued to smirk at her.

Woman claims man was livestreaming

The situation escalated when the OP arrived at her station and alighted from the train.

She said that she deliberately went behind the man after she alighted at the Gul Circle MRT station so that she could get a closer look at his phone.

According to her, she then discovered that the man was actually livestreaming.

She also claimed that the phone camera was pointed towards where she had been seated throughout the journey.

“At that moment, I was completely stunned,” she said in her post.

Although the OP considered confronting the man to find out what he was filming, she eventually decided against it.

Instead, she chose not to re-enter the same train carriage as she did not feel comfortable being near him.

Shares experience to warn other commuters

The OP said she had boarded the train at Tuas Link MRT station and only started noticing the man’s behaviour around Gul Circle MRT station.

As she had not noticed the man earlier, she was unsure when he had boarded the train.

While she acknowledged that she could not be completely certain he was filming her, she said having a stranger continuously point a camera in her direction made her feel uneasy.

She shared the video to warn fellow commuters and encourage vigilance when encountering similar situations on public transport.

Netizens say it was probably TikTok livestream

The post attracted comments from netizens who tried to identify the app displayed on the man’s phone.

One commenter said it appeared to be a TikTok livestream.

Another Instagram user asked whether it was a livestream they had seen the previous night.

OP says incident felt like an invasion of privacy

Speaking to MS News, 24-year-old account executive Miss Xu said the incident occurred at about 8.27pm on 15 June.

She had just entered Singapore from Johor Bahru as she had to work the next day.

When asked how she felt after realising that the man was livestreaming, she said:

My immediate reaction was discomfort because I had no idea what his intentions were.

Miss Xu said it was the first time she had experienced something like this.

“The whole incident made me feel as though my privacy had been violated, which left me feeling extremely uncomfortable,” she added.

Also read: Woman thanks stranger who helped catch alleged ‘upskirter’ at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station

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Featured image adapted from @huizhen0515 on Instagram.