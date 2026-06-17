Man jailed after trying to grab auxiliary police officer’s gun at CGH

Man sentenced to jail for trying to grab police officer’s gun after being rejected request for nail clippers

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 months’ jail after attempting to grab an auxiliary police officer’s gun at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

The incident occurred after he became upset when nurses repeatedly rejected his request for a nail clipper.

Man became agitated after request was denied

Court documents showed that Goh Chuan Chong was an inpatient at CGH on 3 Aug 2024, although the reason for his admission was not disclosed.

While in the ward, he asked a nurse for a nail clipper but was turned down.

According to The Straits Times (ST), he made the same request again the following day but was refused a second time.

The repeated rejections reportedly caused him to become agitated and aggressive.

Reached for officer’s loaded revolver

Nurses subsequently called for assistance from auxiliary police officers stationed at the hospital.

When two officers arrived, they found Goh seated on his bed and appearing calm.

However, as one officer approached him, Goh suddenly reached for the officer’s revolver, which was holstered at his waist.

According to CNA, the firearm contained five live rounds.

Fortunately, Goh was unable to remove the weapon because the holster’s safety button was fastened.

The officer immediately knocked his hand away and stepped back.

When later questioned, Goh said he had intended to use the gun to shoot himself after becoming upset over being denied the nail clipper.

Sentenced to 30 months’ jail

Goh was arrested on 4 Aug 2024 and has remained in remand since then.

The prosecution acknowledged that his mental condition warranted some mitigating weight, although specific details were not disclosed in court.

He eventually pleaded guilty to one charge of attempting to unlawfully possess a firearm.

On Wednesday (17 June), he was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment.

Under Singapore law, unlawful possession of a firearm is typically punishable by between five and 10 years’ jail, as well as a minimum of six strokes of the cane.

However, because Goh was convicted of an attempted offence rather than actual possession, the court was not required to impose the mandatory minimum sentence.

The prosecution also did not seek caning.

Also read: Woman tries to grab ICA officer’s gun at Woodlands Checkpoint after entry into M’sia denied



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Featured image adapted from MS News.