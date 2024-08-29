Woman tries to grab ICA officer’s gun at Woodlands Checkpoint after entry into Malaysia denied

Woman attempts to grab ICA officer’s gun at Woodlands Checkpoint, gets arrested

A 33-year-old woman ran afoul of the law after she attempted to grab the gun of an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer.

According to a police statement issued on 28 Aug, officers received a call for assistance at around 3.40pm the day before.

The woman had returned to Woodlands Checkpoint after she was denied entry into Malaysia. She was then referred to the ICA Duty Office for secondary checks.

During the interview, however, she tried to reach for the gun of an ICA officer. Her shot at grabbing the firearm failed and she was promptly arrested.

The police stated that the woman will be charged in court today (29 Aug) with attempted unlawful possession of firearms.

In the Arms Offences Act 1973, this crime under Section 3(1) carries a punishment of five to 10 years in jail.

It also requires a minimum of six strokes of the cane. However, as a woman, she cannot be sentenced to caning.

The incident at the checkpoint comes after a netizen shared photos and videos online of an ICA officer at the Woodlands Checkpoint earlier this month.

It is not legal to do so and the ICA Duty Office had initially let the netizen go after an agreement to delete the footage. However, he proceeded to post them online.

Featured image adapted from Jeffrey Sun on Google Maps.