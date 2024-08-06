Man charged after attempting to grab gun from Certis officer named Abraham Lincoln

Man attempts to grab gun from Certis officer Abraham Lincoln at Changi General Hospital

On Sunday (4 Aug), a man allegedly seized a revolver from a Certis auxiliary police officer who shares a name with a famous American president.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident took place at Changi General Hospital, where the officer, Abraham Lincoln, was on duty.

Court documents indicate that 40-year-old Goh Chuan Chong reportedly grabbed the officer’s service revolver.

The firearm was secured in a holster on the officer’s utility belt.

Goh has been charged with taking a “substantial step” towards committing an offence under the Arms Offences Act.

Faces charges of attempting to unlawfully possess firearm

Goh was charged in court on Tuesday (6 Aug) with attempting to unlawfully possess a firearm.

He has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for a medical examination and will return to court later this month.

First-time offenders found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm may face up to 10 years in prison and a minimum of six strokes of the cane.

