Traveller accuses ICA officer of being rude & shares his photos online, police investigating

In a post uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday (13 Aug), a netizen shared photos and videos of an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer, accusing him of being rude.

The user, who shared the post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, claimed that a couple were discussing an issue while awaiting clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (12 Aug).

The ICA officer on duty allegedly mistook their conversation as comments directed towards him.

According to the post, the couple were subsequently summoned to an office where they spent 30 minutes explaining their conversation.

Traveller agreed to delete photos and videos

On Thursday (15 Aug), ICA issued a statement addressing the incident.

According to ICA, the driver in question made “uncalled-for remarks” when the officer instructed him to remove the sunshade on the right passenger window.

He also took photographs and videos of the officer when the latter was contacting his supervisors to report the incident.

The driver was then referred to the Duty Office, where he admitted to taking photographs and videos within the checkpoint premises.

He subsequently agreed to delete them and was let off with a stern warning. However, the driver proceeded to post them online.

Offence to take photos or videos within protected area like checkpoint premises

ICA took the opportunity to remind the public that it’s an offence to take photos and videos within protected areas, such as checkpoint premises, without prior permission from authorities.

Under the Infrastructure Protection Act, anyone found guilty of such an offence faces a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

ICA shared that the police are investigating this matter.

