Commonwealth HDB resident barricades unit with wooden sticks, plasters wall with notes filled with ‘nudity & gore’

Commonwealth resident installs wooden ‘barricade’ at HDB unit, allegedly harasses neighbours

Recently, a netizen encountered a HDB unit in Commonwealth Close with strange wooden ‘barricades’.

Baffled by the sight, user ‘Working_Iron9393’ took to the subreddit r/SingaporeRaw on 29 March to inquire about the strange unit.

The OP told MS News that he went to Block 83 on 29 March in order to deliver some kueh to a family friend.

After delivering it, he noticed the unit on the eighth floor.

Rather than just a door and gate, wooden sticks had been placed around the doors and the wall of the unit, almost like a makeshift blockade.

Adding to the strangeness, the gate was tied shut with what appears to be a string instead of a lock, while the windows were boarded up with more wooden sticks.

Commonwealth unit windows covered with disturbing notes

Initially, the OP thought the barricades were related to renovation works. However, his wife noticed something even more disturbing — the windows were plastered with notes.

In his Reddit post, he described the contents of the notes as explicit descriptions of “nudity, cannibalism, and gore”.

The unit also appeared to be empty and locked from the outside.

He explained that he tried looking up the unit online but found nothing. This prompted him to post about the unit on Reddit.

Baffled netizens theorised on possible explanations.

Some suggested that it could be ritual-related or perhaps abnormally hardworking loan sharks.

According to the OP’s family friend, the owner still lived in the unit and had “mental problems”.

Unit resident allegedly harasses neighbours with loud noises

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the unit’s resident first moved in over 13 years ago and immediately drew suspicion when he installed over 10 padlocks on his gate.

Neighbours initially thought it was linked to loan sharks, but later discovered he had placed them himself.

Around 13 years ago, he would use bamboo to ‘barricade’ his windows, even spending over two hours setting them up before leaving the home.

Residents also claim the man, who lived alone, regularly screams at passing women and creates loud banging noises at night using bamboo poles.

One neighbour on the seventh floor has endured daily knocking sounds for 15 years, severely disrupting their sleep. Meanwhile, a family next door reportedly moved out in January due to the ongoing harassment.

A resident on the ninth floor said he was targeted by the man, who allegedly pasted disturbing notes outside his unit and threw objects into his home, forcing him to call the police.

Resident previously arrested for throwing faeces into unit

Journalists from SMDN visited the unit and found the resident squatting outside his door, shouting insults at them while banging a wooden stick aggressively.

His history of erratic behaviour reportedly dates back to 2012, when he used a bamboo pole to pry open a neighbour’s window and flung plastic bags of faeces inside.

After refusing to let authorities in, police forcibly broke into his unit and arrested him.

Despite past arrests, the man continues to disturb the peace in the estate, leaving residents desperate for a permanent solution.

Featured image adapted from Working_Iron9393 on Reddit and Shin Min Daily News.