AMK residents allegedly harassed by neighbour who verbally abuses passersby, blocks corridors & pours water on floor

Ang Mo Kio residents disturbed by neighbour’s bizarre behaviour, includes shouting & splashing water

Residents of Block 512, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, say they have been living in fear due to the erratic and disturbing behaviour of a female neighbour in their block.

Together with her sister, the woman has reportedly cluttered the common corridor with various items and verbally abused passersby.

Sisters accused of public disturbance

According to neighbours, the common corridor outside the sisters’ unit is cluttered with various items, obstructing passage and causing inconvenience.

More disturbingly, one of the women has allegedly been verbally abusing passersby, pouring water onto the corridor floor, and standing in the way of residents in an apparent act of intimidation.

A particularly unsettling incident saw the woman “dancing” while waving her undergarments in the corridor, which residents interpreted as an act of protest or harassment.

It is believed that she did this to units that she believed had complained about her.

The sisters are also accused of frequently shouting vulgarities at their neighbours.

A long-time resident told Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) that despite living on the same floor for over 40 years, the sisters have never spoken to their neighbours — except to yell at them.

Ang Mo Kio residents raise concern for safety

A 40-year-old resident shared that while he has tried to ignore the harassment, the sisters’ increasingly erratic actions have made him fear for his family’s safety.

The Ang Mo Kio town council has since issued a notice requiring the sisters to remove their items from the shared corridor.

Instead of complying, the sisters allegedly assumed the complaints came from their neighbours and began yelling abuses at them instead.

Pic on the right is for illustration purposes only.