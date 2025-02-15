Hougang resident arrested for using abusive language after neighbour complains of loud music from flat

Neighbours of Hougang resident say he frequently blasts loud music late at night

An Hougang resident whose neighbours complained of loud music from his flat has been arrested by the police.

However, the arrest was for using abusive language against a public servant, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Resident hears loud music from playground of Hougang block

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday (13 Feb) morning at Block 365A Upper Serangoon Road.

The man who was arrested reportedly lives on the 11th floor of the block, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A 40-year-old resident named only as Ms Huang (transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that she heard the loud music at 7pm the night before all the way from the playground next to the block.

Loud music would last for hours, Hougang resident has ‘bad temper’

Another resident, 65-year-old taxi driver Yan Yueping (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives on the same floor, said his neighbour would frequently blast music at top volume at night, with the noise reverberating throughout the floor.

The loud music would sometimes start in the afternoon and last through the evening, and other times begin late at night and last the whole day.

This caused him to lose sleep and affect his driving the next day, he added.

Mr Yan, who has lived there for eight years, has tried to reason with his neighbour but the man has a bad temper and would pick a quarrel from the start.

Ms Huang Caijing (transliterated from Mandarin), a 36-year-old woman who lives above the flat, described the racket as “like a party”.

It disturbed her so much she couldn’t sleep on the night of the incident, she said.

Even a resident in the block opposite can hear the noise. Mr Zhu (transliterated from Mandarin), a 38-year-old man who lives in the next bloc, said he would close the windows when he hears the music.

28-year-old man arrested

On the day of the incident, it’s believed that a neighbour had called the police.

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it received a call for assistance at about 3.50am on 13 Feb.

When the police arrived at the block, they arrested a 28-year-old for using abusive language against a public servant.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Woodlands Residents Allegedly Play Loud Music At Night, Neighbour Files Multiple Police Reports

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Towfiqu barbhuiya from Pexels on Canva. Photo on right for illustration purposes only.