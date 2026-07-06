Man allegedly swings saw & shouts incoherently in Bedok North, tased & arrested by police

Man arrested for allegedly swinging saw in Bedok North, suspected drug use involved

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Bedok North on Sunday (5 July) after he allegedly swung a saw around and refused to comply with police orders.

Officers later deployed a taser to subdue him before placing him under arrest.

Police said he is also suspected of having consumed a controlled drug.

Police use taser after man refuses to drop saw

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 at about 3.25pm on 5 July.

When officers arrived, they found a male subject holding a saw and swinging it around.

Despite repeated warnings from officers to drop the weapon, the man refused to comply and continued shouting incoherently.

To de-escalate and contain the situation, officers deployed a taser to stop him before placing him under arrest.

Footage circulating on social media showed a large group of police officers pinning the suspect down on a road divider.

Several officers appeared to be wearing tactical gear, while another officer nearby was seen holding a hand saw.

Suspect restrained on upright stretcher, conveyed conscious to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it received a call for assistance at Block 535 Bedok North Street 3 at about 3.25pm on 5 July.

Footage showed the man restrained on an upright stretcher at the scene before SCDF officers took him away.

SCDF confirmed that it conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital.

According to the police, the 55-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and suspected consumption of a controlled drug.

He was conveyed conscious to the hospital, and no other injuries were reported.

The suspected drug-related offence has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man arrested after using vulgarities & spitting on police officers attending to fire in Yishun

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Featured image adapted from @sam_mashie on Instagram via Singapore Incidents on Facebook.