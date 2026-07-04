Man arrested after using vulgarities & spitting on police officers attending to fire in Yishun

Man arrested for public nuisance, using insulting words & criminal force on police officers

As police officers were attending to a fire that broke out in Yishun, a man at the scene was seen engaging in an aggressive manner with them in multiple videos.

He was eventually arrested for public nuisance after he allegedly used vulgarities and even spat on an officer.

Man talks loudly to police officers attending to Yishun fire

The fire, which occurred in Block 381C Yishun Ring Road on Friday (3 July), led to a child being sent to the hospital and 25 residents being evacuated.

But while the police were busy attending to the emergency situation, a man in a red vest was seen talking loudly to them.

In a video posted by Singapore Incidents on Facebook, he stood among residents waiting to return to their homes, speaking in a mocking tone towards the officers.

When he told one officer that he could come over, the officer walked away instead, prompting the man to sing, “Walk away, walk away.”

He continued to sing to himself before pointing to an officer and describing him as “pinky and the brain”.

He then proceeded to talk loudly to no one in particular, at one point acknowledging that he was being recorded. He also said to someone that they could take a picture and they “submit together”.

At one point, he held his fists out in front of him, as if challenging the officers to arrest him.

Later, he followed an officer and pointed to him, calling him a “good policeman”. But he then pointed to another and said “that one, confirm jialat“.

He even stood facing a group of officers and said, “a lot, a lot”.

But when one of them turned towards him, he walked away saying, “I don’t talk to you, the more I talk it’s nonsense”.

Police officer warns man but he continues ranting

In a video posted on TikTok, the man is seen arguing with three officers under a sheltered walkway.

One of the officers, who had clearly had enough of the man, told him off, saying he had more important matters to attend to than him.

But the man responded by putting his ear near the officer, saying mockingly, “I cannot hear, I cannot hear.”

Despite the officer saying that he could be charged with obstruction of justice, the man continued rambling loudly and gesturing wildly.

When the officer tried to reason with him again, he abruptly turned away, saying, “I don’t want to talk to you sir!”

But when the officers walked away, he continued shouting at them from a distance.

Man challenges police to arrest him

In a second video from the same TikTok account, the man is again confronting three officers, with one of them warning him that he could be committing disorderly conduct.

He responded by placing him arms around a signpost, as if challenging them to arrest him.

He then appeared to turn towards onlookers and raise his phone, seemingly urging them to take viral videos.

He also claimed he had asthma.

He subsequently told an officer that he could “charge” him and wanted to “ask his lawyer to come”.

He then continued ranting and arguing with the police.

Police arrest man, but he collapses & is comforted by woman

After about two hours, the man was finally subdued and handcuffed by a number of police officers at about 7.25pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

While this was happening, he allegedly continued to verbally abuse the officers, even spitting at them. He also mentioned his wife.

Later, a middle-aged woman was seen trying to calm him down.

The man also collapsed and started vomiting, with the woman constantly comforting him.

When he recovered, he started shouting again.

Because he was not cooperative, it took the police and paramedics about half an hour to lift him onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

The man was eventually taken away at about 8pm, cursing all the way.

Man refused to cease behaviour when police engaged him: SPF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said officers encountered the 43-year-old man at about 5.10pm on 3 July, while they were attending to a fire at Block 381C Yishun Ring Road.

He repeatedly uttered vulgarities and made inappropriate remarks towards officers carrying out their duties.

When police officers engaged him, the man “refused to cease his behaviour and spat on an officer”, SPF added.

He was subsequently arrested for:

Being a public nuisance

Using insulting words towards a public servant

Using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty

Man conveyed to hospital by SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received a call for assistance over the matter at about 7.25pm.

They conveyed the man to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 36-year-old man arrested for obscene act at Toa Payoh Central, police officer sent to hospital

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Featured image adapted from @syadloco._ on TikTok and TikTok.