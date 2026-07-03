Child sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out in Yishun flat

Child rescued from bedroom of Yishun flat that caught fire

A child was sent to the hospital on Friday (3 July) afternoon after a fire broke out at a flat in Yishun.

Footage posted on TikTok showed greyish smoke coming out from a window of a flat on the 12th floor of Block 381C Yishun Ring Road.

Smoke comes out from multiple windows of Yishun flat

In the clip, smoke was seen wafting out of multiple windows of the unit.

This included those on two different sides of the block.

Another TikTok video showed the dark smoke drifting up into the air.

At least three police vehicles had arrived and were parked at the foot of the block.

Living room of Yishun flat was on fire

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.15pm on 3 July.

When firefighters entered the 12th-floor unit, they found it filled with smoke and its living room on fire.

SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.

25 residents were evacuated, reported The Straits Times.

Child sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

Another team of firefighters found a child in a bedroom during the operation.

The child was rescued, and assessed for smoke inhalation.

They were conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire broke out in another Yishun flat on 18 June

The fire comes over two weeks after a fire broke out in a fifth-floor unit of Block 844 Yishun Street 81 on 18 June.

During that incident, two people were sent to the hospital after SCDF firefighters forcefully entered the unit to extinguish the fire.

28 residents were also evacuated as a precaution.

Also read: Woman sent to hospital & later arrested after fire deliberately set in Sembawang flat

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Featured image adapted from @deansyariffaumzzz on TikTok and Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.