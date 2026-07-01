Woman sent to hospital & later arrested after fire deliberately set in Sembawang flat

46-year-old woman arrested for mischief by fire after bedroom of Sembawang flat catches fire

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday (30 June) afternoon after a fire was deliberately set in an HDB flat in Sembawang.

Footage posted by Singapore Incidents on Facebook showed flames and thick, black smoke coming from the 10th-floor unit in Block 512 Wellington Circle.

Fire burns intensely at Sembawang block

In the clip, taken from a flat opposite, the fire was heard burning intensely.

Sirens from fire engines blared from a distance.

A TikTok video recorded from the ground revealed that the window frames of the home had melted and were falling off due to the intensity of the fire.

SCDF vehicles arrive at the scene

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had already arrived, with at least three SCDF vehicles observed to be at the scene.

A crowd had also gathered under a sheltered walkway, with some possibly having being evacuated.

After the fire had been extinguished, a large part of the block’s facade was blackened, especially the walks above the affected unit.

Sembawang fire was deliberately set: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.15pm on 30 June.

It involved the bedroom of a unit on the 10th floor, and was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet.

“Preliminary investigation into the cause of fire indicates that it was deliberately set,” SCDF noted.

Woman sent to hospital & later arrested

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), which was alerted at the same time, told The Straits Times (ST) that a 46-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF said it conveyed her to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

She was subsequently arrested for mischief by fire.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man sets fire to his home at Joo Seng Road after thinking neighbour shot laser beams to disturb him, remanded at IMH

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @julyoo310 on TikTok.