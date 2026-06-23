Man sets fire to his home at Joo Seng Road after thinking neighbour shot laser beams to disturb him, remanded at IMH

Man pleads guilty after starting fire over thinking neighbour attacked him with lasers

A 44-year-old man started a fire in his own home earlier this year due to delusions that his neighbour was shooting laser beams through his ceiling.

He pleaded guilty on Monday (22 June) after having been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Man starts charcoal fire to defend himself against neighbour

MS News previously reported on the arson case, which took place on the night of 4 May.

According to CNA, Joo Seng Road resident Liu Zheyuan suffers from a delusional disorder.

He believed that his upstairs neighbour shot laser beams and sent strong currents through his ceiling over the past two years.

On 4 May, Liu suffered from pain in his head and ears, which he attributed to another attack from his neighbour.

In an attempt to defend himself, he placed two pieces of charcoal and fire starters in a stainless steel pot.

He placed the burning pot on a metal rack near the open window of his living room.

The fire grew larger and set a plastic curtain ablaze.

As the fire spread to his entire unit, a panicked Liu attempted to extinguish the flames.

He then told his neighbours to evacuate and called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

10 injured from smoke inhalation, including defendant’s parents

SCDF firefighters managed to put out the fire. Two of them suffered from smoke inhalation and received conveyance to the hospital.

Eight residents were also sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, including Liu’s parents.

The police arrested Liu and remanded him at IMH. He pleaded guilty in court on 22 June to one count of mischief by fire.

The fire resulted in damages between S$80,000 and S$100,000.

IMH staff assessed that Liu suffered from a delusional disorder of moderate severity at the time.

He had “fixed, false beliefs” regarding his upstairs neighbour that caused him distress.

His parents, living in the same unit, confirmed that the neighbour did not shoot laser beams or send currents through the ceiling.

Judge orders defendant to undergo suitability report for MTO

While a contributory link was found between his disorder and the offence, Liu was determined not to be of unsound mind at the time.

The court ordered a mandatory treatment order (MTO) suitability report for Liu.

If found suitable, Liu will undergo psychiatric treatment for his condition instead of serving jail time.

The judge adjourned sentencing to 6 July.

Also read: Fire in Geylang condo caused by charging PAB battery, MP helped clear area below burning unit

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook and WD on Xiaohongshu.