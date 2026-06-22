Fire in Geylang condo caused by charging PAB battery, MP helped clear area below burning unit

Fire breaks out in Geylang condo involving charging PAB battery, SCDF evacuate five residents

Last Sunday (21 June), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) successfully battled a Geylang condo fire sparked by a charging Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) that was left unattended.

Bishan-Toa Payoh Member of Parliament (MP) Cai Yinzhou also arrived at the scene and assisted with clearing the area.

SCDF puts out fire using hosereel, no injuries reported

The SCDF told MS News that they received an alert about a fire at Block 9 Lorong 26 Geylang at around 5.35pm on 21 June.

Upon arrival, they found the fire in a seventh-floor unit at the Casa Aerata condominium.

The SCDF extinguished the fire using a hosereel and a compressed air foam backpack.

As a precaution, the SCDF and police evacuated five people from the neighbouring units.

No injuries were reported.

MP Cai Yinzhou stated on Facebook that he headed over after seeing smoke and hearing sirens.

Mr Cai added: “Navigated the back alley and found the breeching inlet and alerted the officers on ground.”

Additionally, he mentioned that the area below the burning unit was cleared to avoid danger from the window.

The unit’s window eventually shattered from the heat of the fire.

Public advised not to charge devices for prolonged periods or overnight

The SCDF informed MS News that the fire involved a PAB battery that was charging and left unattended.

They warned the public not to leave batteries or devices charging for a prolonged period or overnight.

The public should also avoid buying or using non-original batteries and ensure their Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) have the UL2272 fire safety certification mark.

Also read: 2 people sent to hospital after fire in Yishun flat, likely of electrical origin

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Featured image adapted from Cai Yinzhou on Facebook.